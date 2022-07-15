Foodpanda Event Has Games, Giveaways & Equipment Discounts, See The Perks Of Being A Rider

Get Exclusive Benefits When You Sign Up To Be A Rider On The Spot At This Foodpanda Event

Among the many things that the pandemic has taught us is the importance of frontline workers like our food delivery heroes who brought us our meals when we had to stay home to stay safe.

With demand for their services on the rise since then, becoming a delivery rider has become a popular line of work.

However, those looking to take the plunge may be scratching their heads at where to begin.

Look no further than panda tour, a special event by foodpanda that’s happening over two weekends in July at Paya Lebar Quarter (PLQ) and Hillion Mall.

Besides participating in various activities, prospective riders can take this chance to learn more about the role through information available at the event or by speaking with one of the friendly foodpanda representatives who will be there.

If you like what you hear, you can sign up to join their fleet on the spot — with exclusive equipment discounts and giveaways to sweeten the deal.

Here’s what you can expect at panda tour.

Munch on free snacks, play games & win prizes at panda tour

Since you’ll be heading out on a weekend for the event, you might want to bring your family along for a day out.

But there’s no need to think about what activities to do together when you can already find some at panda tour.

Play an upsized version of the classic board game ‘Connect 4’, where the fam can split into teams to see who can connect four foodpanda icons in a row to win the game.

Cycling enthusiasts – or prospective riders who want to test their fitness levels – can get a mini workout at the ‘Ride the Nation’ game, where the goal is to light up a map of Singapore by pedalling on a bike.

If you think that sounds easy, here’s the twist — you’ll have to don the rider backpack while cycling, and you’ll only succeed if you manage to complete the whole map within a certain timeframe. Good luck!

Those who prefer more chill activities can simply participate in a trivia quiz where you scan a QR code and answer a few questions. These games can earn you prizes like movie vouchers as well as foodpanda and Pau-Pau merchandise, so don’t hesitate to give them a go.

To commemorate this fun family outing, everyone can gather at the ‘trick eye’ photo walls and pose against cleverly designed backdrops that’ll make you look like you’ve been up to all sorts of adventures.

Don’t forget to upload the photos to social media so you can show everyone just how much fun you had at the event.

While you’re at it, ‘like’ the foodpanda riders Facebook page and subscribe to their YouTube channel to get free popcorn and candy floss — all in the brand’s signature shade of pink, of course.

You can also collect stamps by partaking in each of the activities or signing up as a rider to redeem the snacks. Two stamps gets you either popcorn or cotton candy, and three stamps gets you both.

Last but not least, selected members of the foodpanda fleet can also stop by to exchange their old gear for brand new ones.

Sign up to be a delivery rider on the spot

Fun and games aside, here is your chance to learn more about being a foodpanda rider.

Whether you’re intending to make deliveries every day or doing a little side hustle for some extra cash, it can be a huge step to take, and simply consulting the Internet may not give you all the answers you need.

At panda tour, you can go on a little interactive tour to uncover snippets of information about being a rider. Then, if you’re up for a challenge, try your hand at a quiz at the end to test your knowledge and win some pretty cool prizes.

Alternatively, you can ask foodpanda representatives your most burning questions directly and get the responses even Google can’t give you.

From job perks to schedule flexibility, insurance, and more, they will tell you all the important details before advising on the next steps.

Don’t take too long to mull it over, though — the event is your chance to essentially skip the original three-day application period and sign up on the spot.

Signing up at this event will entitle you to exclusive incentives like S$20 discounts on rider equipment sets and a chance to spin a wheel for shopping vouchers, so you could be heading home with more than just a new role.

Register online anytime & get your equipment delivered

Even if you can’t make up your mind right away, you can still head home and take some time to review all the info you’ve gathered at panda tour.

Once you’ve decided, you can register to be a foodpanda rider online anytime. Applications take just three days to process, after which all rider equipment will be delivered straight to your doorstep.

Students can apply too and get 50% off equipment sets if they register at the hub at 818 Upper Bukit Timah Road.

After you’ve officially come on board as a foodpanda rider, get ready for a role that lets you enjoy a flexible schedule that most nine-to-five’s can’t offer.

Have the option to make deliveries at any time of the day, anywhere you want, whether it’s close to home or a high-traffic area to ensure that you’re always on the grind.

Shifts can also be as short as two hours at a time and earn you up to S$24/hour, while allowing optimal work-life balance for you to tend to your other commitments.

Of course, you can’t be a delivery rider without a vehicle, but those who can’t afford one need not worry as foodpanda has free bicycle rentals for all their riders. They also have partners offering discounts if you intend to purchase your own vehicle.

Making deliveries on foot is also a thing. In fact, walking might even be a better option for those looking to up their health game and clock in their daily 10,000 steps while on the job.

Check out the panda tour event & join the foodpanda family

The list of perks doesn’t end there. There are special quests and incentives depending on the time of the day and location, as well as free rider merchandise and vouchers to be claimed every month.

If you’re still on the fence about making the leap, foodpanda has several incentives for newcomers, such as the chance to get up to a S$500 bonus when you make it to their leaderboard of top riders.

You can find out more about that here — it’ll certainly be a great motivation to quickly get yourself into the swing of things.

Curious to find out more? Perhaps it’s time to start planning your trip down to foodpanda’s panda tour event at the following locations and dates:



Paya Lebar Quarter (fountain area between PLQ and SingPost Centre)

Address: 1 Paya Lebar Link, PLQ 2 Paya Lebar Quarter, 408533

Dates: 16 – 17 Jul 2022

Hours: 11am – 9pm

Nearest MRT: Paya Lebar Station



Hillion Mall (Basement 1 MRT Plaza)

Address: 17 Petir Rd, Singapore 678278

Event Dates: 23 – 24 Jul 2022

Event Hours: 10am – 10pm

Nearest MRT: Bukit Panjang Station

For more information on what to expect at panda tour and what applicants should bring, visit their website here. You can also sign up to join the foodpanda rider family online here.

Hope to see you making our next delivery

Exploring a new venture may seem like a daunting endeavour. After all, you’ll be leaving the familiar for the unknown.

However, with the right advice and a great support system, you can have the freedom to mould the next chapter of your career into something that fits your lifestyle and preferences.

We wish all riders-to-be the best of times on your journey and look forward to seeing you at our doorsteps with our favourite treats in the future.

