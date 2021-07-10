Foodpanda Agent Accidentally Sends Reply Template To Customer

Foodpanda is one of Singapore’s favourite food delivery apps. Easily recognisable, their riders in pink always do their best to deliver hot meals promptly.

However, delays in certain situations may be inevitable. When that happens, any good customer service personnel will offer ways to make up for it.

That’s apparently what a customer encountered on Friday (9 Jul) night. But instead of getting a standard apology, the man allegedly received the entire customer service reply template.

Source

The screenshot, which shows different replies a customer service officer ought to send in different scenarios, eventually went viral on Facebook.

Foodpanda reply template has responses for different enquiries

On Friday (9 Jul), a Foodpanda customer took to Facebook to share what seemed to be a rather ‘longwinded’ reply from the help centre.

Source

The customer had apparently ordered a McDonald’s meal through the app, but the delivery was delayed for some unknown reasons.

Like any of us, he then approached Foodpanda’s Help Center to enquire about the wait.

But instead of a direct reply, the customer service officer accidentally sent the entire template containing responses to different situations.

Besides responses to “fussy” customers, the list also provides samples of what to stay when a customer wants to cancel their order. There even appears to be template reasons to justify delays.

Seeing that they had made a mistake, the agent quickly apologised and asked the customer to disregard the template.

Netizens amused by Foodpanda reply template

Seeing what seemed to be Foodpanda’s inner workings, netizens couldn’t hide their amusement.

One believed that the template explains why the replies she receives have been “lifeless and robotic”.

Source

Often times when a secret like this gets leaked, we start questioning everything.

After this epiphany, a netizen wondered if the initial apology was from the template too.

Source

In response to queries from MS News, Foodpanda explained that,

Like most customer service departments, we do have guidelines for our panda reps to follow. We’ll remind them to use these appropriately.

Efficient to use a template for replies

It’s completely normal for companies to use templates in the customer service line.

With the sheer amount of enquiries they receive that are most likely quite similar, using a template helps them to provide efficient service.

Surely, many companies would have similar operating procedures in place to maintain consistency.

Have you received responses from Foodpanda that resemble those in the template? Share them with us in the comments.

Featured image adapted from Piz Levy on Facebook and Deposit Photos.