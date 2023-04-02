Foodpanda Rider Says He Can’t Read Chinese, Has Difficulty Locating Stall With Non-English Sign

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mustsharenews

Foodpanda Rider Attributes Delay In Delivery To Non-English Sign At Mala Stall

More often than not, some of us have had to contend with late food deliveries. It can be a hassle, especially for those on a time crunch.

A foodpanda rider has now taken to TikTok to point out one of the reasons behind a delayed delivery.

He explained that eateries’ signs were often in a language he did not understand.

Foodpanda rider says delay in delivery due to non-English sign

Posting to TikTok, the rider shared how language barriers had caused a delay in some of his food deliveries.

The video starts with him showing a screenshot of a customer’s order from an eatery called La Shi Ni Mala Xiang Guo.

“It was written in English [in the app], and I’m a Malay. I don’t know how to read Chinese,” he pointed out. “So I was looking around for this shop.”

He said he had to spend time asking around for the shop as its name was not written in English on the signboard.

Due to the delay, a dog at the customer’s unit barks at him when he eventually arrives to make his delivery.

“I don’t mean to be late. I just can’t read Chinese,” the rider lamented.

Netizens relate to experience

The video has gained some attention on TikTok, with many fellow riders relating to his experience.

A few users stated that they also had similar difficulties locating the stall and reading the sign.

Yet others shared that the issue of having the shop’s name appear in English on the app but in Chinese on the signboard, was pretty common.

One user noted that stalls should have their signs in English to make it easier for food delivery riders.

After all, not every Chinese rider could read or speak in Mandarin, they pointed out.

Indeed, the rider’s video shows that bringing food deliveries to customers can often be a thankless task.

Hopefully, this will remind us all to exercise a little more courtesy and patience towards our local food delivery riders in light of the obstacles they often face.

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from TikTok.