M’sia Foodpanda Rider Carries Child With Special Needs While On Shift, Gets Help From Public

Malaysian Foodpanda Rider With Special Needs Child Gets Help From Public

Parents who have to work full-time may either send their young children to childcare centres or engage a caregiver. However, not all working parents can afford such luxuries.

A Malaysian Foodpanda rider recently went viral when she was photographed on her bike with her special needs child sitting in front.

The image led to an outpouring of support from the public, who bought her a car and pledged to sponsor her child’s medical needs.

Foodpanda rider’s child is blind and has ADHD

The rider in the photo, Ms Azimah Abdul Rahim, told Utusan Malaysia that she has difficulty finding a babysitter due to her child’s special needs.

Apart from her visual impairment, 6-year-old Nur Ainul Zahirah Rashidi also has Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD).

Common symptoms of this brain disorder include restlessness, constant fidgeting, and trouble playing quietly, according to WebMD.

The 37-year-old single mother added that she had once left Nur Ainul with a babysitter.

Unfortunately, the child returned with bruises all over her body, which unnerved Ms Azimah.

At the time, the babysitter allegedly claimed that Nur Ainul had fallen.

However, it was enough to convince Ms Azimah to bring Nur Ainul with her on the job instead.

Foodpanda rider works with child in tow for 6 hours daily

Describing her daily routine, Ms Azimah shared that her day starts with sending Nur Ainul to the Malaysian Association for the Blind (MAB) for therapy.

She then begins her shift at 10am and pauses at noon to pick her daughter up from the centre.

Thereafter, Ms Azimah resumes her shift with Nur Ainul in tow until 6pm.

“I make 25 to 30 deliveries daily, and Nur Ainul Zahirah is with me the whole time,” she said.

Although she has been scolded in the past for delivering orders late, Ms Azimah is committed to bringing her child with her for as long as she is able.

Prior to her current job, the single mother worked at a laundromat but apparently lost her job during the Movement Control Order (MCO).

The motorcycle she uses to deliver orders was a gift from her late mother.

Benefactors sponsor child’s necessities & gift rider a car

After going viral, Ms Azimah’s plight caught the attention of the Federal Territory Islamic Religious Council (MAIWP).

Via a Facebook post, MAIWP revealed that they visited Ms Azimah to deliver the good news that they will sponsor Nur Ainul’s medical necessities as well as her milk and diapers.

The post also showed a few members of the organisation bringing along a pack of rice and diapers for the family.

Deeply moved by the pair’s circumstance, philanthropist cum entrepreneur Ebit Lew shared via Facebook that he had gifted Ms Azimah a car to facilitate her job.

Additionally, he paid off her rent for the month and attempted to help her find a babysitter.

However, the search for a babysitter did not pan out as Nur Ainul requires round-the-clock attention from her mother, according to the post.

Mr Lew added that Ms Azimah is a talented cook who takes orders for Curry Mee and Laksa from time to time.

Wishing mother & daughter all the best

A mother’s love is one of the strongest forces of nature, and Ms Azimah’s story is a testament to that.

Despite the odds stacked against her, she remains undaunted and determined to make the best out of her situation.

It’s inspiring to see how the public has stepped up to help, and we wish her and her child a brighter future ahead.

Featured image adapted from Kosmo Online on Facebook and Ebit Lew on Facebook.