‘As an astrologer, he couldn’t predict his own downfall’: Foreign guru jailed for tricking S’pore victims out of S$38K

Astrology guru in Singapore tricks victims out of S$38K in valuables

A foreign astrology guru duped four victims in Singapore out of over S$38,000, but apparently failed to foresee the nine-month jail sentence handed to him on 27 Jan.

When people sought him out, he claimed they had been affected by black magic. He would then ask for money to perform rituals to ‘help’ them.

Foreign astrology guru gives bad fortunes to victims

According to Shin Min Daily News, 58-year-old Indian national Allam Narasimha previously arrived in Singapore on 13 Sept 2024.

Alongside an accomplice posing as his son, Allam posted ads on Facebook, proclaiming himself as an astrology guru and palm reader.

Victims who fell for the ad reached out to him or his ‘son’ via WhatsApp. Allam subsequently met with them and would claim they had fallen afoul of black magic or evil spirits.

He would then ask them for money and jewellery to conduct rituals for them in India to dispel their ill fortune.

Couple in Singapore told they would be childless due to black magic

Two of their victims were a married couple in Singapore.

The wife had sent a photo of her palm to Allam’s accomplice for fortune telling after clicking on their Facebook ad on 7 Oct 2024.

She was then told that she had fallen under black magic and would be unable to have children.

The next day, the couple met Allam and handed over S$450 for him to perform a 21-day ritual in India to get rid of the black magic.

Allam took the opportunity to say that the husband was also under black magic and asked for a further S$920 for his ritual.

Guru uses stock photos of rituals to trick victims

On 15 Oct 2024, the astrology guru told the couple that very strong spirits were attacking the husband. He thus asked for around S$19,000 in cash, as well as for gold.

To gain their trust, Allam would send them photos or videos that he falsely said showed their blessing rituals, some being stock images from the Internet.

When the couple handed him some of their gold jewellery, he claimed he would melt and cast it into a gold sculpture.

In actuality, he kept the jewellery and gave them a replica sculpture to throw off the Bedok Jetty.

The Straits Times reported that on 28 Oct 2024, Allam told the couple that he had to return to India as his two assistants had been injured by evil spirits.

He requested two mobile phones from the couple as gifts. This roused the wife’s suspicion and she made a police report, resulting in Allam’s arrest.

Lawyer asks for leniency for guru on account of embarrassment in India

On 27 Jan 2026, Allam pleaded guilty to two counts of criminal breach of trust.

He had tricked his four victims into giving him S$38,019 in cash and jewellery.

The prosecutor described Allam as a serial swindler.

Noting that the jewellery was only returned in Nov 2025, the prosecutor further argued that he did so to get a lighter sentence rather than out of repentance.

As such, he sought 12 to 14 months in jail for the defendant.

Allam’s lawyer, Mr S Balamurugan, stated that his client was well-known for being a guru in India.

As such, he argued that Allam would face scrutiny and embarrassment back home.

“As an astrologer, he couldn’t predict his own downfall.” Mr Balamurugan said, asking for a lenient sentence of seven months in jail.

The judge ultimately sentenced him to a jail term of nine months.

