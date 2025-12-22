Bangkok restaurant claims man who won S$1.2K in eating challenges cheated, hid rice in pockets

Bangkok restaurant alleges foreigner cheated in eating challenges

A restaurant in Bangkok, Thailand has accused a foreign man of cheating after he allegedly completed two of their high-stakes eating challenges under false pretences.

In a Facebook post on 18 Dec, Gold Curry Bangkok claimed that the man, who had taken part in their Japanese curry rice challenges, had secretly disposed of food during the attempts.

The restaurant later shared a video in the comments section, which appears to show him stuffing handfuls of curry rice into his pockets while repeatedly glancing around, seemingly to avoid detection.

According to the post, the man attempted the restaurant’s 8kg curry rice challenge, which must be completed within 45 minutes to win a cash prize of 20,000 baht (about S$830).

He also took on the 6kg challenge, which carries a 10,000 baht (around S$410) reward if finished within 30 minutes.

Gold Curry Bangkok also issued a warning to other eateries that offer eating challenges with cash prizes, urging them to remain vigilant.

Restaurant says police have been involved

Earlier, on 12 Dec, Gold Curry Bangkok had publicly congratulated the same man in a separate Facebook post, sharing photos of him completing the 8kg challenge.

The caption noted that he finished with five minutes to spare, successfully claiming the prize.

However, after reviewing the video footage and concluding that he had cheated, the restaurant said it had since brought the matter to the police to “clear things up”.

Lapse in supervision cited

Responding to comments online, Gold Curry Bangkok explained that their usual protocol involves a staff member standing close to the challenger to monitor both the participant and the timer.

In this case, the restaurant said the staff member was unable to properly oversee the man during both challenges, allowing him to leave with a total of 30,000 baht (around S$1,240) in prize money.

Beyond the two challenges in question, Gold Curry Bangkok is known for a range of escalating food challenges.

Diners who finish a 2kg curry rice within 15 minutes receive a free meal, while those who complete a 4kg portion in 30 minutes are rewarded with vouchers for 30 curry dishes.

The biggest test, however, is the 10kg curry rice challenge. Anyone who manages to finish it within an hour stands to win 40,000 baht (approximately S$1,650), according to Thaiger.

