Former Thai queen Sirikit passes away aged 93, developed bloodstream infection a week ago

Thailand’s Queen Mother Sirikit passes away on 24 Oct

Thailand’s Queen Mother Sirikit passed away on Friday (24 Oct) night aged 93.

Her son, King Vajiralongkorn, ordered a royal funeral with the highest honours.

According to the Bangkok Post, he also announced a one-year mourning period for the royal court from the date of her passing.

Suffered from multiple illnesses since 2019

Born in 1932, Queen Sirikit met her husband, King Bhumibol, while studying music in Paris. She became Queen after King Bhumibol’s coronation in 1950.

After suffering a stroke in 2012, she was rarely seen in public. A team of doctors monitoring her condition since 2019 said she was suffering from multiple illnesses prior to her passing.

She developed a bloodstream infection last Friday (17 Oct) and despite best efforts from the medical team, her condition worsened and she passed away a week later, at 9.21pm on 24 Oct.

Her remains will be enshrined in the Grand Palace in Bangkok.

Known for her charity work

Prior to her passing, Queen Mother Sirikit was known for her fashion sense — frequently making international best dressed lists — and also for her humanitarian work.

She also spent her life empowering women and preserving Thai traditional arts and crafts.

This effort also extended abroad.

In 2024, the Royal Thai Embassy in Singapore provided food for the elderly in honour of her birthday. In collaboration with a local charity group, the Embassy provided Thai food and snacks to over 400 seniors in the Bukit Merah.

Featured image adapted from Queen Sirikit Museum of Textiles on Facebook and @prdthailand on X.