1 Person Found Dead At Henderson Road Block, Resident Says Someone Fell From Height

Warning: Some readers may find the photos and descriptions in this article graphic and triggering. Discretion is advised.

Nine months after a fire broke out at the block, residents of 91 Henderson Road bore witness to another tragedy on Saturday (23 Sep).

One person was found dead there, said the authorities.

According to an MS News reader who is a resident, someone fell from his block.

Residents saw crowd gathered at Block 91 on 23 Sep

The resident said he saw a crowd gathered at Block 91 when he was coming back home from work on Saturday afternoon.

While he couldn’t get a good look at what happened as he was blocked by people, he did see police officers at the scene.

However, he wasn’t certain whether the incident was a suicide or an accident.

Neighbour shares photo of grisly scene

At 3.09pm, a neighbour sent him a photo of what appeared to be a person lying motionless at the foot of the block, with bloodstains coming from the body.

A thin, long object that looked like an umbrella was on the ground near the body.

According to the neighbour, the grisly scene was witnessed minutes ago by his kid, who ran back home because he was shocked. He then called the police.

Residents also shared a photo of the dreaded blue tent set up at the foot of the block.

Police officers were readying a gurney that’s typically used to transport bodies.

1 person found dead at Henderson Block: SCDF

In response to queries from MS News, the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said they received a call for assistance at 3.05pm on Saturday (23 Sep).

They were dispatched to the location, which was Block 91 Henderson Road.

There, an SCDF paramedic pronounced one person dead at the scene.

Resident laments the sad news

The resident said the latest incident was “very sad news”.

That’s because two lives have now been lost at his block in a matter of one year, he lamented.

The first tragedy involved NSF firefighter Edward Go, who passed away after falling unconscious while attending to a fire at the same block.

MS News extends our condolences to the loved ones of the deceased.

Some hotlines to call for support:

Samaritans of Singapore Hotline: 1767

Institute of Mental Health’s Helpline: 6389 2222

Singapore Association for Mental Health Helpline: 1800 283 7019

Alternatively, check out a list of international helplines here.

