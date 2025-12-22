Four Star CNY sale has buy 1 free 1 mattresses, get up to S$288 cashback for old furniture trade-ins

Upgrade your furniture for the new year at the Four Star CNY sale

As Christmas winds down and the new year peeks around the corner, it’s a good moment to look back on the past year, celebrate the wins, and consider what could be improved, including the spaces we spend the most time in.

Whether you’re shopping for your first home or replacing older pieces, the Four Star Chinese New Year (CNY) Refresh Sale offers an easy way to upgrade without stretching your budget.

Happening at SAFRA Choa Chu Kang from 25 to 28 Dec 2025, the event marks the brand’s final sale of the year, complete with attractive promotions and cashback when you trade in old mattresses or sofas.

Trade-in & 1-for-1 deals at the Four Star CNY sale

Good sleep is one of the best resolutions you can set for the new year. If your old mattress has been leaving you unenergised or waking up sore, this is the perfect time to invest in one that supports your needs better.

Before worrying about price, note the trade-in promotion: bring in an old mattress or sofa and enjoy up to S$288 cashback, which helps lighten the financial load and saves you the trouble of disposing of old furniture.

And if more than one mattress at home needs replacing, you may find yourself starting the Year of the Horse with a lucky deal.

When you purchase the Detense ArcticSilk CU+ mattress, one of Four Star’s best-selling cooling models infused with copper for added anti-bacterial and anti-dust mite protection, you’ll receive another selected mattress model for free.

Catch quality sleep with premium mattresses for less

There are also plenty of other mattress options depending on your needs, from supportive back-care series to hypoallergenic models that help reduce skin irritation.

For those who run warm at night, the Detense ArcticSilk Metex mattress is worth a closer look. Made with eco-friendly, highly breathable materials that improve airflow and infused with ArcticSilk fibres for a cool-to-the-touch feel, it helps dissipate heat and reduce static for a more comfortable rest.

If you’re hoping to save a little more in the new year or are setting aside money for other goals, the prices add even more value.

Back-support mattresses start from S$199 for a single and S$499 for a queen, offering strong performance without compromising on quality.

Selected mattresses also come with a free upsize, so you can enjoy a larger sleeping space while keeping your spending in check.

Newly launched memory foam pillows for added support

A suitable pillow makes all the difference when it comes to restful sleep. To help with this, Four Star has launched a new range of memory foam pillows, each starting from S$99 (U.P. S$199).

If you’re particular about pillow height, the Wave Pillow can be customised to your preferred height.

Side sleepers can enjoy a more comfortable position with the Vortex Pillow, designed with hand-rest spaces on both sides.

The Double Cloud Pillow offers contoured support with a central indentation to relieve pressure points, while the Ergo Oval Pillow provides balanced alignment to reduce neck strain whether you sleep on your back or side.

Beyond pillows, you can pick up bedding accessories at special prices, including a hypoallergenic mattress protector from S$49 and pintuck cotton fitted sheets from S$69.

Live big even in smaller homes with space-saving furniture

Those looking to upgrade the rest of their home for the new year will be glad to know that Four Star carries versatile furniture suited for all types of dwellings, including compact BTO flats.

Custom bedframes start from S$299, and you can personalise everything from the headboard design to the colours and fabrics. With more than 60 options available, it’s an easy way to express your style while ensuring your bedframe blends seamlessly with your home’s décor.

The customisation extends to functionality as well. Space-saving designs include pull-out beds that provide extra sleeping room for kids or guests, along with storage beds from S$499 that come with multiple compartments to keep seasonal items organised.

Lift-up storage beds are equipped with a German hydraulic lift system for effortless access, making them convenient for all ages, including seniors and children.

Four Star also offers a wide assortment of sofas in various shapes and configurations for living room makeovers.

A popular choice is the best-selling incliner sofa, which features a zero-clearance mechanism that allows you to recline comfortably without needing additional space.

With one-seater recliners from S$299 and three-seater sofas from S$399, it’s an easy way to refresh your living area while enjoying significant savings, especially as you prepare to welcome guests this CNY.

To complete your home refresh, consider the natural wood dining set from S$499, comprising a sturdy, easy-to-maintain table and four chairs that work well for both everyday meals and festive reunion gatherings.

Give your home a much-needed refresh for 2026

Home upgrades can be overwhelming, but Four Star’s CNY sale simplifies everything by bringing mattresses, furniture, and accessories together in one place, paired with promotions that help you stretch your decorating budget.

If you’re ready to welcome the Year of the Horse with a refreshed home, here are the details to bookmark:



Four Star Chinese New Year Refresh Sale

Address: SAFRA Choa Chu Kang, Level 5, 28 Choa Chu Kang Drive, Singapore 689964

Dates: 25 – 28 Dec 2025

Operating hours: 11am – 10pm (Thu – Sat), 11am – 9pm (Sun)

Nearest MRT station: Choa Chu Kang

Learn more about Four Star’s CNY sale here, and follow them on Facebook and Instagram for updates on future events.

If you have questions or need guidance before the sale, you can reach out to their team on WhatsApp at 8082 0093 (mattresses and bedframes) or 9068 1287 (sofas and other furniture).

This post was brought to you in collaboration with Four Star.

Featured image courtesy of Four Star.