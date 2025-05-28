Man mistakes friend for wild boar during hunting trip in M’sia, shoots him dead

Man in Malaysia accidentally shoots friend he mistook him for wild boar

What was meant to be a routine hunting trip in the jungles of Sarawak ended in tragedy after a man allegedly shot his own friend dead, mistaking him for a wild boar.

The fatal incident took place around 5.30pm on Sunday (25 May) in the remote forests of Sungai Dor, Melugu, according to Harian Metro.

Hunting trip gone wrong

Both men, said to be in their 40s, were hunting together when the tragedy struck. One of them spotted movement in the bushes and, believing it was a wild boar, fired his shotgun.

To his horror, he discovered moments later that the target was actually his 46-year-old friend.

“He discharged his shotgun at what he thought was a wild boar, only to realise that he had accidentally shot the victim,” Sri Aman police chief Supt Dennis Bunyam said.

According to the Borneo Post, the bullet struck the friend’s head. Paramedics pronounced the man dead at the scene.

Man did not have valid license for firearm

Additionally, police also discovered that the man who had accidentally shot his friend did not have a valid license for the firearm.

The shotgun used in the incident has since been seized by authorities.

As a result, the man is being investigated for causing death by negligence and possessing an unlicensed firearm.

Supt Dennis Bunyam issued a public reminder stressing the importance of firearm safety and legal compliance when hunting.

“The public is advised to abide by the rules and regulations on possession and usage of firearms,” he said. “Ensure all hunting activities are conducted with the necessary licence and permit from the authorities.”

Also read: 14-year-old boy in Thailand accidentally fires 5 bullets into himself while showing off shotgun to friend

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from The Borneo Post and Karabo_Spain on Canva. Right image is for illustration purposes only.