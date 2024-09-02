Friends in Taiwan find corpses of missing couple while exploring abandoned building to hunt ghosts

Friends in Taiwan find corpses while exploring abandoned building

On the final day of the Hungry Ghost month, three friends ventured into an abandoned logistics centre in Kenting, Taiwan at night to live-stream a ghost-hunting adventure.

To their horror, they stumbled upon the corpses of a couple who had been missing for more than six months.

Shell-shocked, the trio rushed home and were rendered speechless for an hour before they finally found the courage to report the grim discovery to the police.

Friends find corpses of couple missing for over half a year

According to an FTV News report, the corpses were found lying on the bed on their backs, said Hengchun Police Director Lin Yanyu.

Their faces were unrecognizable as they had been dead for several days.

However, their identification cards were found at the scene.

They were determined to be husband and wife, surnamed Chen, who had been reported missing for over half a year.

Insulin injections found at the scene

No external injuries were visible on their bodies, and there were no signs of a struggle or bloodstains at the scene.

However, a preliminary inspection uncovered 16 insulin injection needles, revealed Hengchun Police Division Chief Guo Huaize.

Authorities will conduct an autopsy to determine the couple’s cause and time of death.

Since the couple had been reported missing by their family since December 2023 and their bodies bore no visible signs of injury, the police initially ruled out homicide.

