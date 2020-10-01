Full Moon In Singapore On 1 Oct Is A Glorious Sight

The Mid-Autumn Festival is finally here, and little kids are gleefully lighting up their lanterns. For the rest of us who don’t partake in the activity, Mother Nature is doing her part to light up our lives, with a glorious full moon this evening (1 Oct).

Residents in several parts of Singapore spotted the beautiful orb in the sky, rounding up the Mooncake Festival on a beautiful note.

Full moon spotted in several parts of Singapore

While moon goddess Chang’e’s links to the “Journey to the West” folklore may be remote, sightings of the full moon in the West weren’t as faraway.

An MS News reader captured this sight at Clementi, near the Ghim Moh Park Connector.

The moon certainly looked much brighter than the surrounding HDB blocks, almost like a beacon of hope in the sky.

This photo of the moon seemingly hovering so close to the houses below gives a comforting feeling, as though a warm light is descending upon us.

As long as that light doesn’t turn out to be extraterrestrial beings planning to capture and experiment on us.

A crazy thought, but this year has been a whirlwind, so we won’t be surprised.

Residents marvel at full moon’s beauty

Over in the East, a reader caught an almost blinding glimpse of the moon, which appeared as though it was emanating beams of light.

The clouds may have filtered its rays, or we’re sure the view would’ve been much clearer.

Thankfully, another reader in Sengkang managed to whip out a camera and capture the full moon in HD quality so clear, you can see the craters.

Kind of makes you think about all your pores in those pics your photographer friends take with their expensive cameras.

Further up North, a Choa Chu Kang resident saw the full moon near the bus interchange, though its brightness almost blended it in with the streetlights.

Nevertheless, the full moon’s beauty didn’t pale in comparison with the artificial lights.

Hopefully the sign of a brighter future

From gorgeous sunsets to sun halos and now the full moon, the breathtaking natural phenomenon we’ve witnessed so far give us hope for a brighter path ahead.

Hopefully, these are positive signs that things in the world are getting better, so let’s keep an optimistic outlook.

