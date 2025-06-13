Gan Siow Huang did not snub his handshake & is ‘very friendly’, clarifies man in viral incident

‘Reasonable’ for Gan Siow Huang to have handshake with festival’s official first, man says

The man at the centre of a viral video involving Minister of State for Foreign Affairs and Trade and Industry Gan Siow Huang has clarified that she did not snub his handshake.

In fact, Ms Gan is very friendly and she chatted with him later, said Mr Leong Chee Leng at a press conference on Friday (13 June), according to Shin Min Daily News.

Gan Siow Huang did not notice him at first, man says

Mr Leong, 72, is a volunteer with the Kong Chow Wui Koon lion dance troupe, which performed at the Cantonese cultural festival at Peck San Theng in Bishan on 17 May.

Ms Gan, who attended the event alone, appeared to have skipped shaking his hand in a viral TikTok video, instead shaking someone else’s hand.

She had no intention to snub him, he said.

Also, she was at the same time approached by Mr Edward Leong, chairman of the cultural festival’s organising committee, and they shook hands first.

This was “reasonable” and not a snub, Mr Leong Chee Leng added, as he was not supposed to be part of the group greeting her.

Gan Siow Huang put phone into pocket before handshake

During the press conference, organised by cultural institution Kwong Wai Siew Peck San Theng, footage was released of the incident from another angle.

It showed Ms Gan putting her phone into her pocket just as Mr Leong Chee Leng approached her, both arms outstretched.

This was something that could not be seen in the other video, but it could have led netizens to interpret this as her avoiding his handshake.

When Mr Edward Leong comes forward, she shakes hands with him first but also briefly shakes Mr Leong Chee Leng’s hand.

Dr Yee Wai Seng, vice-chairman of the festival’s organising committee, said he did not stop Mr Leong Chee Leng from coming forward as he thought he was the lion dance troupe captain and it was part of the performance.

However, he unexpectedly “disrupted” the order of the greeting, Dr Yee added.

Mr Edward Leong said there was “nothing inappropriate” about him coming forward to shake hands with Ms Gan first, but people misunderstood what had happened as they did not see the whole video.

Gan Siow Huang ‘very friendly’, man urges public not to spread rumours

On his part, Mr Leong Chee Leng said he was excited to see Ms Gan and wanted to shake hands with her.

She did not ignore him, but smiled at him and said “hello”, he added. They also had a good chat later.

He described her as “very friendly” and “a good person”, so he attended the press conference to clear up any misunderstandings.

His mood was not affected at all by what happened that day, contrary to some “exaggerated” comments from netizens, he asserted, urging the public not to take the incident out of context, indulge in malicious speculation or spread rumours.

After the incident went viral, Ms Gan met him personally to apologise and said they were both victims, reported Lianhe Zaobao.

Kwong Wai Siew Peck San Theng hoped the public could view the incident objectively with tolerance and understanding. It also urged people to be impartial, ponder over and discern matters and avoid forwarding fake news so as not to create unnecessary division and harm to society.

Gan Siow Huang apologised for handshake incident

Ms Gan had previously apologised for the delay in shaking hands with Mr Leong, asking the organiser of the event to convey her apologies to him as she was overseas.

It was her first time visiting Peck San Theng, and she was “overwhelmed by the big group” that received her when she got out of the car, she said.

When she alighted, she was trying to identify the host and shake hands with him first, she explained.

