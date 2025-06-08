Gan Siow Huang apologises for delay in shaking hands with man during event, says she was overwhelmed

Gan Siow Huang seen not shaking hands with man in video first despite him closing door for her

Minister of State for Foreign Affairs and Trade and Industry Gan Siow Huang has apologised for a delay in shaking hands with a man during an event, saying she was “overwhelmed by the big group”.

Footage of the incident was posted on TikTok on Saturday (7 June), showing her appearing to skip the man and shaking hands with somebody else first instead.

Gan Siow Huang seen shaking hands with men welcoming her to event

In the clip, Ms Gan, who is also MP for Marymount SMC, is seen being welcomed by a lion dance performance and a group of several men to an event.

As she emerges from a maroon-coloured car, she first shakes hands with a man in a red tie who is standing in front of the door. At this point, a man in a red T-shirt is holding on to her car door.

The man in red then pushes Ms Gan’s car door closed and stretches out both hands towards her, seemingly for her to shake them.

However, another man on his right steps forward and shakes hands with her instead.

Man gets to shake hands with Gan Siow Huang

After a pause, the man in red eventually gets to shake Ms Gan’s hand, after he takes the initiative to grab her right hand with his.

She then continues to shake hands with the other men in the group.

The man in red subsequently walks away alone.

Gan Siow Huang tried to shake hands with host first

Speaking to The Straits Times, Ms Gan said she is now overseas but has asked the organiser of the event to convey her apologies to the man in the red T-shirt.

The incident took place on 17 May, when she attended the Peck San Theng Cultural Festival at the Kwong Wai Siew Peck San Theng, a cultural organisation and columbarium in Bishan.

It was her first time visiting the place, and she was “overwhelmed by the big group” that received her when she got out of the car, she said.

When she alighted, she was trying to identify the host and shake hands with him first, she explained, adding:

I sincerely apologise to the man in the red shirt for the delay in shaking hands with him.

