Man throws bin cover at tree in Simei while trying to retrieve stuck iPhone, knocks branches off

Man flings garbage bin cover at tree in Simei, allegedly attempting to retrieve phone he also threw there

A man was seen throwing the cover of a public garbage bin at a tree in Simei, allegedly in an attempt to retrieve his mobile phone that had become stuck among the branches.

According to the original poster (OP), the man had earlier thrown his iPhone into the tree following an argument with his girlfriend.

Garbage bin cover bounces off tree foliage in Simei

According to the OP, who wished to be known only as Mustafa, the incident took place in Simei at around 5pm on 9 Feb.

Mr Mustafa told MS News that he was first alerted to the situation by loud noises, before noticing a man climbing a tree and unsuccessfully searching for something.

Footage shows the shirtless man later changing his approach by picking up the cover of a public garbage bin and walking towards the tree.

After pausing to line up his throw, he flung the bin cover into the tree branches.

The cover struck the foliage before crashing back down onto the grass with a loud thud.

“My phone stuck in the tree,” the man was heard telling a spectator off-camera.

Two broken branches could be seen beneath the tree, suggesting that multiple attempts had already been made to retrieve the phone.

Man allegedly threw phone into tree after quarrel with girlfriend

“He said he threw his phone in a fit of rage after having a quarrel with his girlfriend,” Mr Mustafa alleged to MS News.

He added that the man’s actions were inappropriate, as they posed a danger to both himself and others.

The tree also appeared to have been damaged by the improvised projectile.

About two hours later, several people arrived at the scene and searched the area.

They eventually found the missing phone, which turned out to have been lying in the nearby grass the entire time.

