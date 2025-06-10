Auto barricade in Thailand slams on woman’s car after gecko allegedly triggers sensors 

Gecko allegedly causes auto barricade in Thailand to slam on woman’s car

A woman’s car got damaged after a gecko allegedly confused the sensors and caused an auto barricade in Thailand to slam onto the vehicle.

The company in charge of the toll booth denied responsibility, prompting the woman to share her dashcam footage on TikTok to warn other motorists.

Her dashcam footage, dated 31 May, garnered attention online with many other netizens sharing their own tollway horror stories.

According to Thairath, the toll booth company changed their mind after her story gained attention online, claiming it is open to helping her pay for car repairs.

Auto barricade slams onto car

On 31 May, a female driver was queuing for a toll booth in the Bang Pakong district when disaster struck.

The dashcam footage shared showed her driving into the checkpoint, using the automatic toll pay lane to speed through.

Although the light turned green — which indicated she could pass through — the auto barricade slammed onto her vehicle just as she was about to clear the checkpoint.

The collision caused the barricade to spin out of the way. The woman also stopped her car due to the unexpected blockage.

A security guard then appeared on camera, directing her to park on the side of the tollway to sort the matter out.

In photos shared by the driver, light scratches can be seen on the hood of her vehicle where the barricade made contact.

Company denied responsibility until her story went viral

In the caption of the TikTok video, the motorway company alleged that a gecko had tripped the sensors. Thus, the company claimed they would not take responsibility for the accident, telling her to contact her insurance company.

The company also alleged that they could not fix the issue — they had previously sprayed chemicals to scare away the geckos, but to no avail.

In light of this, the driver posted her dashcam footage to warn others using the toll booth.

However, according to Thairath, following her footage gaining traction online, the motorway company has since changed its mind.

While they initially told her to file a police report, they are now open to taking care of the damage the barricade had done to her car.

Featured image adapted from @tk_nxd on TikTok.