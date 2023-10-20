Work On Genting Toll Gantry Reportedly Ordered To Stop, Authorities Say No Permission Given

Submission Of Plans For Genting Toll Gantry Incomplete, Says Local Municipal Council Source

Recently, photos of what appeared to be a toll gantry being built along the roads leading to Genting Highlands began popping up online.

This prompted the operating company of the toll booths to confirm that tolls would allegedly be collected sometime in the future.

However, the local authorities have seemingly rubbished this claim and ordered work on the gantry to stop.

Developer didn’t seek approval before starting work on Genting toll gantry: Source

The stop-work order was issued on Wednesday (18 Oct), a Bentong Municipal Council (MPB) source told The New Straits Times (NST).

This was because the developer didn’t seek approval from the local authorities before starting work, they said, adding,

No permission was given to build the gantry.

On the toll charges themselves, MPB has no jurisdiction to approve their collection. However, they were told that the gantry was for that purpose.

Developer’s submission incomplete: Source

Besides seeking approval, the developer must follow certain procedures before starting work, including:

submitting a building plan applying for planning permission planning piping details planning the road layout

Their submission was incomplete, the MPB source maintained.

State government also reportedly unaware

Strangely enough, even the Pahang state government was apparently unaware of a plan to collect a toll in Genting Highlands.

An anonymous state government official told NST that no proposal had been submitted to them over the collection of a toll from those headed to the vacation spot.

Any plan to collect tolls must go through the state government’s investment and privatisation department, then discussed at the state executive council meeting, the official said.

Adding to the mystery, Pahang’s Unity, Tourism and Culture Committee chairperson Leong Yu Man said that the state government has never discussed it.

Genting toll gantry supposedly located on roads leading up

On Thursday (19 Oct), Sin Chew Daily reported that toll booths would supposedly be located at Gohtong Jaya and the mid-hill section of Genting.

This will affect anyone coming up from the base or from the direction of Batang Kali.

The toll was also reportedly confirmed by a consultant for the toll booths’ operating company Lingkaran Cekap, who added that the roads leading to Genting Highlands are considered private property belonging to Genting Malaysia.

However, though the proposed toll gantry would be built on private land, the authorities had to be consulted if a toll is intended to be collected, reported NST.

It seems that plans are up in the air at the moment, so those planning a trip to Genting in the near future should be safe from any extra travel expenses — for now.

