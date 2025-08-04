George Yeo celebrates 3rd child’s wedding in 15 months, Lee Hsien Loong & King of Bhutan among guests

Lee Hsien Loong, the King of Bhutan & other prominent guests attend wedding of George Yeo’s son

Former Foreign Minister George Yeo recently celebrated the wedding of his son, Edward Yeo, with an elegant dinner on 2 Aug attended by several prominent figures, including Senior Minister (SM) Lee Hsien Loong.

Also present were former Deputy Prime Minister Teo Chee Hean and Coordinating Ministers K. Shanmugam and Ong Ye Kung.

Adding a touch of royal significance to the celebration was the presence of His Majesty Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck, the King of Bhutan.

Mr Yeo described the King as having “many friends and supporters in Singapore” and thanked him for gracing the event.

Third child to marry in 15 months

In the same Facebook post the following day, Mr Yeo expressed his heartfelt gratitude to the many distinguished guests, friends, and relatives who joined in the joyous occasion.

The wedding marked the third in the Yeo family in 15 months.

Mr Yeo’s daughter, Edwina, was married in May 2024, followed by his son William in June this year.

Reflecting on this flurry of family milestones, Mr Yeo light-heartedly credited his wife, Jennifer, for having given birth to their first three children within a span of just 23 months — “for which she should get some kind of prize”, he joked in his Facebook post.

He also expressed appreciation to SM Lee for attending two of the weddings, and to his old schoolmate, former Deputy Prime Minister Teo Chee Hean, for showing up to all three.

Son’s bride comes from close-knit Xinhui community

The rest of Mr Yeo’s post offered a heartfelt glimpse into the couple’s background and journey together.

Edward’s bride, Maggie, hails from a close-knit Xinhui community in Brooklyn, with deep ancestral ties to the Siyi region in Guangdong.

Ahead of the wedding, Mr Yeo and his wife also hosted 30 members of Maggie’s extended family at a kelong near Pulau Ubin.

Mr Yeo also shared anecdotes about Edward’s journey from running a mobile lottery operation at Raffles Junior College to working in AI with tech luminary Kai-Fu Lee.

Despite early concerns about Edward’s poker aspirations, Mr Yeo proudly recounted his son’s academic success, which saw him progress from the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign (UIUC) to Carnegie Mellon University (CMU) with support from figures like Philip Yeo, Edmund Cheng, and a scholarship from Robert Kuok.

He also praised Maggie’s organisational skills and photographic memory, which helped coordinate the intricate wedding plans.

“My wife and I pray that God will bless them with a happy marriage, good health, and many children,” he concluded, inviting others to share in the blessing.

Also read: George Yeo’s daughter holds wedding dinner in New York restaurant with view of skyline

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at hello@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from George Yeo on Facebook.