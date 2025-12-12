Police looking for GetGo driver who left scene after accident with bus in Woodlands

GetGo car involved in hit-and-run accident with bus in Woodlands

The police are looking for the driver of a GetGo car that was involved in a hit-and-run accident with a bus in Woodlands on Wednesday (10 Dec).

Photos of the aftermath posted in XiaoHongShu showed that the car had crashed into the rear of the bus.

GetGo car badly damaged in Woodlands accident, bus

The collision caused the white car’s bonnet to cave in and its hood to be folded up. Its front bumper was crumpled and windscreen was shattered.

Another photo taken of the car’s rear revealed that the door on the driver’s side was wide open, and nobody was inside the car.

In the caption, the original poster (OP) noted that while the car was badly damaged, the public bus seemed to be mostly unscathed as it was “sturdy”.

The accident had occurred right in front of a banner depicting the area’s members of Parliament wishing residents a Merry Christmas.

Uncles & aunties look for 4D numbers

A crowd gathered to gawk at the sight, while uncles and aunties specifically focused on the licence plates.

This was so they could look for 4D numbers, the OP said.

“A touch of uniquely Singaporean dark humour at the scene,” they added.

No injuries reported, police looking for driver

In response to queries from MS News, the Singapore Police Force (SPF) said it was alerted to a hit-and-run accident at about 9.50am on 10 Dec.

It took place along Woodlands Avenue 6, and involved a car and a bus. No injuries were reported.

When the police arrived, the car driver had left the scene.

Efforts to trace the driver are underway, and police investigations are ongoing.

In a statement provided to The Straits Times, GetGo said it was aware of the incident.

Its priority remains offering necessary support to the involved parties, and cooperating fully with the authorities in the investigation, it added.

