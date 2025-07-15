Second man arrested over GetGo crash at Geylang pasar malam that killed woman

Another man arrested over fatal GetGo Crash in Geylang on 11 July

The police have arrested another man in relation to the fatal crash involving a GetGo vehicle in Geylang last Friday (11 July).

The 38-year-old was suspected of allowing another man — a 40-year-old who was arrested earlier — to drive without a valid license and insurance coverage, reported The Straits Times (ST).

The younger man was reportedly in the front passenger seat and is believed to have rented the car.

Woman killed, stall left in a mess

The police were alerted to the incident, which occurred at a pasar malam in front of Block 52A Circuit Road, at about 11pm last Friday (11 July).

A 66-year-old woman was pronounced dead at the scene. She was believed to be washing up at a stall at the time of the accident.

The affected stall, which sold Chinese snacks such as tutu kueh, was manned by four people.

Photos posted by SG Road Vigilante and Shin Min Daily News showed the messy aftermath, with items — including broken tables and packaging– strewn all over the floor and food splashed onto the car.

In response to Shin Min Daily’s queries, a GetGo spokesperson said the vehicle was driven by someone who was not an authorised user — which is a “severe breach” of GetGo’s terms of service.

The car rental company is cooperating with police investigations and assisting the affected parties.

Featured image adapted from Shin Min Daily News.