Ghostly Chang’e ‘Flies’ At Vietnam School’s Mid-Autumn Celebration, Sparks Jokes It Missed Another Festival

Ghostly Chang’e In Long White Dress ‘Flies’ At Vietnam School’s Mid-Autumn Celebration

On the Chinese Lunar Calender, the Ghost Festival and Mid-Autumn Festival are events that occur in consecutive months. Yet, the nature of both festivals couldn’t be any more different.

Recently, however, a video showing a ghostly Chang’e ‘flying’ at a school in Vietnam went viral, perhaps for its rather unlikely impression.

With a mannequin in white and with long hair making rather jerky motions while ‘soaring’ in the air, it’s unsurprising that netizens cracked jokes about the organisers possibly confusing the different occasions.

Ghostly Chang’e ‘flies’ at Vietnam school in jerky motion

In the 22-second video, a mannequin in a long white dress appears to be hanging from a wire up high, that resembles a flying fox contraption.

As the figure makes its way to the other side of the room, the crowd below – mostly comprising children – starts squealing in excitement.

Although the celebrations were seemingly trying to emulate the act of Chang’e flying to the moon, there was something rather unsettling about this particular enactment.

For starters, the gown the mannequin donned was completely white and featured no other adornment. Its long hair also hung rather forlornly down its chest.

But the creepiest part about was probably the mannequin’s stiff and jerky motion as it was pulled to the other side of the room — not the least bit graceful as what people would normally expect of Chang’e.

‘Flying’ across the room, the mannequin jerked several more times before it was lowered abruptly to the ground.

While it’s unclear where exactly the celebrations took place, it’s believed to have been at a school in Vietnam.

Netizens joke that the organisers got the festival wrong

Netizens couldn’t help but break into laughter as they watched the celebration unfold.

Many pointed out that the Seventh Lunar Month or Hungry Ghost Festival is already over, joking that the organisers might have gotten the festival wrong.

Another user highlighted that the eeriness of the enactment was largely due to the white gown that the mannequin had on.

Likely referencing the mannequin’s jerky motion, another user quipped that Chang’e might be having cramps.

Whatever the case, we hope the kids who witnessed the celebrations did not get nightmares as a result of the creepy display.

Featured image adapted from Facebook.