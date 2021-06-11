Giant Has Senior Discounts Every Weekday From 14 Jun

As Covid-19 continues to be a health risk, people are more likely to avoid crowded places such as supermarkets and malls.

To provide the elderly with a safer and more affordable grocery shopping experience, Giant is expanding its senior discount programme.

Previously effective only on Tuesdays, the discount will now be available every weekday from 14 Jun-31 Jul.

Seniors get 3% storewide discounts at Giant every weekday

From Monday (14 Jun), seniors can enjoy a 3% discount on all items at Giant when they shop on weekdays.

Shoppers can essentially treat themselves to a bowl of meepok or chicken rice for every $100 spent.

Previously exclusive to Tuesdays, Giant has expanded the programme to every weekday till 31 Jul.

The commencement of the programme coincides with the start of Phase 3 Heightened Alert, during which more people can be out and about.

Giant shared in a press release that they hope the expansion will ease crowds at their stores so shoppers can adhere to safe distancing measures.

All Singaporeans and Permanent Residents aged 60 and above are eligible for the promotion. They must present their ID when paying so staff could verify their age.

Resident suggests expanding senior discount to prevent crowds

Earlier this month, a TODAY reader wrote to the newspaper suggesting that NTUC FairPrice offer senior discounts on more days of the week, rather than just Mondays to Wednesdays.

The reader wrote that this will apparently help prevent crowding at their outlets.

Though the letter was addressed to NTUC FairPrice, it seems Giant has gone ahead with the idea instead.

However, a Giant spokesperson clarified that they had already mooted the idea even before the letter was published.

On the other hand, FairPrice will reportedly continue offering senior discounts from Mondays to Wednesdays as they experience busier crowds on the other days of the week.

Kudos to Giant for keeping senior shoppers in mind

Kudos to Giant for expanding the senior discount programme, allowing the elderly to shop for discounted products in a safer environment.

If your parents or grandparents are frequent Giant shoppers, inform them of this update so they won’t chiong down on Tuesday like before.

Featured image by MS News.