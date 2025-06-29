GIrl in Vietnam dies after squeezing pimples at home, diagnosed with skin infection

15-year-old girl in Hanoi dies from bacterial infection instigated by squeezing pimples

A 15-year-old girl in Hanoi, Vietnam, reportedly died after squeezing her pimples and applying an unverified topical product at home.

According to a statement by Vietnam’s National Hospital for Tropical Diseases on Friday (27 June), the girl developed septic shock caused by Staphylococcus aureus, a bacterium that entered through inflamed acne lesions on her face.

According to Vietnamese news outlet Hoa Học Trò, the bacteria spread quickly in the girl’s body, damaging both her brain and lungs.

Despite intensive care including mechanical ventilation and continuous blood filtration, she did not respond to treatment and later passed away.

Another woman diagnosed with infection following acne squeezing

In another serious case, a 32-year-old woman was admitted to a local hospital in a critical condition due to a severe facial infection.

Six days before hospitalisation, the woman had squeezed a pimple on her forehead with her fingers and applied acne cream on her own.

Within a few days, the affected area became red, swollen, and filled with yellow pus, spreading to her left eye, accompanied by high fever and pain.

She initially sought treatment at a private clinic, but her condition did not improve.

Saved by timely medical care

She was later transferred to the National Hospital for Tropical Diseases in Hanoi, where she arrived weakened, with severe swelling on her forehead and a large abscess filled with pus.

Doctors diagnosed her with subcutaneous cellulitis, a dangerous type of soft tissue infection that may lead to sepsis, multiple organ failure, and even death.

Fortunately, in her case, timely medical intervention and intensive antibiotic therapy led to significant recovery, reports Vietnamese news media Soha.

Proper treatment of acne is advised to prevent such infections

A dermatologist at the hospital explained that popping pimples with unclean hands can damage the skin and allow bacteria to penetrate deeper, potentially causing cellulitis or sepsis if not promptly addressed, as reported by Vietnam’s news site Tin tức 24h.

“People should avoid squeezing pimples at home and instead seek treatment at reputable medical facilities if extraction is needed,” she said.

She also advised maintaining good hygiene, avoiding touching the face, and not using acne products of unknown origin.

For those who need to wear makeup, she emphasised choosing non-comedogenic products and ensuring the skin is properly cleansed afterwards.

Also read: Man in Hong Kong has leg amputated after suspected ‘flesh-eating’ infection from acupuncture



Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Canva and Canva, for illustrative purposes only.