Girl in Thailand lures teen into gang robbery, claims she did so because he tried to rape her

Girl in Thailand lures youth into gang robbery as payback for alleged rape attempt

Last weekend, police arrested six youths in connection with a gang robbery and battery of a teen in Thailand. According to Channel 7 News, the gang consisted of three boys and three girls, aged 16-20.

On 22 Jan, the victim filed a report at a police station in Nonthaburi province. He claimed that at 2am that day a group of youths had robbed him and stole his motorcycle and mobile phone.

Gang beats and robs youth

The 20-year-old victim said he had exchanged messages with a 16-year-old girl who told him to visit. According to him, her messages implied that she was inviting him to have sex.

As a result, he rode his motorcycle about 66 kilometres to see her. He arrived at the agreed-upon location at 2am where he found her with two other girls. From there, the girls led him to an isolated area, where three other youths ambushed him.

The victim claims he was battered with their motorcycle helmets and had a gun shoved in his face.

The group then stole his motorcycle and mobile phone before leaving the scene.

Girl claims he had tried to rape her

After they were brought in for questioning, the gang of six youths told their side of the story. Although they admitted to luring the victim out to ambush him, they said they had not done so without reason.

The 16-year-old girl who had lured the youth said that two days before the attack, he had attempted to rape her. She said the two had been exchanging messages on Facebook. She had asked him for a ride, but as they were on the way to her home, he suddenly took a detour, saying police were patrolling the area. He rented out a room nearby and said he would take her home in the morning.

When they were alone in the room, she said he constantly propositioned her for sex. He had even tried take off her pants and kiss her, she claimed.

After telling her friends this, one of the boys suggested they lure him out so they could meet him.

The victim admitted to renting out the room and staying in it with the girl, but denied her claims that he tried to rape her.

Police seized the stolen motorcycle along with two additional motorcycles, a BB gun, and a knife from the gang. Investigations are currently ongoing.

Also read: 17-year-old boy allegedly robs victim with karambit knife in Jurong West, arrested for armed robbery



Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from MGR Online.