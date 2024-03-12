19-year-old girl missing since Dec 2023, S’pore police appealing for information

Teen missing since Dec 2023 was last seen in Hougang

The Singapore Police Force (SPF) is appealing for information on a teenage girl who went missing in Dec 2023.

According to Channel NewsAsia (CNA), she was last seen near the Pertapis Centre for Women and Girls.

Girl missing since 14 Dec 2023

CNA also reported that the missing girl in question is 19-year-old Putri Nur Syamin Abdullah who went missing on 14 Dec, meaning it has been almost three months since her disappearance.

Ms Putri was last seen at around 8.45am that day in the vicinity of 42 Surin Avenue in Hougang.

The address corresponds with the Pertapis Centre for Women and Girls.

No other information such as what she was wearing has been released by the SPF.

Notify the police if you have any information

Anyone with information is encouraged to call the SPF hotline at 1800 255 0000.

Alternatively, they may also submit information online via the SPF’s I-Witness portal.

Featured image adapted from Singapore Police Force via CNA and AC Ryan Karaoke on Facebook.