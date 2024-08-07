Girl in Thailand fakes ‘ransom’ video asking S$75K from mum, alleges she was forced by scammers

Girl fakes ‘ransom’ video asking S$75K from mother

A girl in Thailand was found safe after she faked a ‘ransom’ video asking for two million baht (S$74,550) from her mum.

According to Channel 8, the 19-year-old girl’s legs were tied up in the ‘ransom’ video.

Her hands were positioned behind her back, implying that they were also tied up.

In addition, red stains were splattered across the bathroom walls and floors. A knife was also present on the floor, next to the girl.

“Someone is trying to hurt me,” the girl said in the video while sobbing.

Upon receiving the ransom request, the mother contacted the police.

Police found girl safe in university dormitory

Police first traced the girl’s handphone signal to a university dormitory located on the outskirts of Bangkok. However, they found no traces of the girl there.

Later in the day, they intercepted another signal, this time from a hotel in the province of Pathum Thani, located North of Bangkok.

Together with the teenager’s mother, police officers found the girl unharmed in a hotel room.

They also found the props used to make the video, including the rope and syrup that was used to imitate blood.

When questioned by the police, the girl claimed she was forced to make the video by call centre scammers.

She was previously scammed for over one million baht (S$37,280), but when she no longer had the funds, they suggested she fake a ‘ransom video’ to get even more money from her parents.

The 19-year-old also said that scammers had posed as police claiming she would face legal issues unless she transferred the funds.

Incident comes following a string of similar incidents

The ‘ransom’ video follows a string of similar incidents in Thailand.

Last week, Amarin News reported that a Chinese student was found in Thailand after her family received a ransom video demanding 500,000 baht (S$18,637).

Similar to the aforementioned case, scammers allegedly told the Chinese student that she was in legal trouble.

She also told police that scammers forced her to make a ransom video. They then instructed her to fly to Thailand and law low.

Thankfully, police found her safe and unharmed with the assistance of CCTV footage.

The woman said she had no idea the video was sent to her parents, and she was just spending time in Thailand as a tourist while laying low as the scammers suggested.

Another such incident came to light on Tuesday (6 Aug) when a 22-year-old woman was ‘kidnapped’ with a ransom of 30,000 baht (S$1.118), according to Khaosod.

When police found the woman, she admitted that she fabricated the entire case. She explained that she needed money to pay off debts, and resorted to extorting money from her parents.

Featured image adapted from ข่าวช่อง8 on YouTube.