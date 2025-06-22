2-year-old girl saved by grandfather during accident in Philippines, he later dies

Grandfather dies after saving two-year-old grandchild in accident

A two-year-old girl survived an accident at the North Luzon Expressway (NLEX) in Marilao, Bulacan, at around noon last Wednesday (18 June) after her grandfather shielded her during impact.

According to ABS-CBN, an 18-wheeler truck hit the bottom of an overhead bridge, causing the bridge’s girder to fall and hit the front of a car travelling beside the truck.

As a result, the car carrying a family of seven flipped over to its right side.

Grandfather pronounced dead on arrival

The driver and six passengers were transported to Joni Villanueva Hospital for treatment.

However, a 54-year-old man named Bong Chua was pronounced dead on arrival.

Marilao Police Chief Lieutenant Colonel Eulogio Lamqui III said Mr Chua secured his granddaughter’s safety during the incident, sparing her from major injuries.

“When the accident occurred, he hugged the child. The elderly man kept hugging the child as the car flipped over, causing her to be saved and not sustain many injuries,” he told ABS-CBN.

The family was on their way to Baguio from Paranaque to visit their relatives when tragedy struck.

Four out of six survivors remain in the hospital.

Same bridge struck earlier this year

Meanwhile, the 31-year-old truck driver Roy Taporco Macalisang remains in detention at the Marilao Police Station. He had asked for forgiveness from the victims, adding that he is willing to face the consequences. In an interview with GMA News, the truck driver said he did not think the truck would be lodged into the bridge as he drove there every day. However, on the day of the incident, he used a different chassis, which he had failed to measure. Macalisang is facing multiple charges, including reckless imprudence resulting in homicide.

The Marilao Police are conducting further investigation regarding the incident.

Earlier this year, the same bridge was struck by a truck, causing severe damage to the infrastructure.

Featured image adapted from Marilao PNP via ABS-CBN News on Facebook.