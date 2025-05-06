‘A great loss to Singapore’: Goh Meng Seng calls Faisal Manap’s move to Tampines ‘too risky’ following WP’s loss

Faisal Manap’s brave move to Tampines was ‘too risky’: Goh Meng Seng

Workers’ Party (WP) Faisal Manap’s decision to leave his stronghold in Aljunied GRC and lead a fresh team in Tampines GRC has been described as “really courageous but too risky” by People’s Power Party (PPP) secretary-general Goh Meng Seng.

This is following WP’s defeat in the constituency during the 2025 General Election (GE2025).

“Personally I have suffered great losses but I want to send my sincere consolation to WP Faisal Manap,” Mr Goh wrote in a candid Facebook post following the election results.

Mr Faisal had served in Aljunied GRC since 2011 and was a key figure in WP’s parliamentary presence, particularly as the most prominent Malay MP in the party.

In the GE2025, he led the WP team in a four-cornered fight in Tampines GRC against the People’s Action Party (PAP), the PPP, and the National Solidarity Party (NSP). WP secured 47.37% of the vote, falling short of PAP’s winning 52.02%.

Following WP’s defeat, Mr Goh said that what Mr Faisal did was “really courageous but too risky”.

“This is why I kept asking him, why?”

Goh Meng Seng questions WP strategy

Mr Goh himself had contested in Tampines under the PPP banner but garnered only 0.43% of votes, losing his election deposit.

Still, his Facebook post focused on WP’s strategic decisions, especially the lack of senior leadership alongside Mr Faisal in Tampines.

“If either Sylvia Lim or Pritam have gone into Tampines GRC together with Faisal, they would have probably won,” he wrote.

“In fact if that was the plan, I would have pulled out my team right before nomination.”

Mr Goh claimed that WP had initially planned for two MPs to branch out into new constituencies. But with only Mr Faisal making the move, the party’s attempt to expand its reach might now have backfired.

He warned that this outcome could make WP leaders more reluctant to step out of their comfort zones in future elections.

“From the result of this battle, it would mean that in future it will be less likely that any WP MP would be willing to move out from their comfort zone to fight for new frontier,” he said.

‘A great loss to Singapore’

Mr Goh also pointed out the financial cost of Mr Faisal’s loss, noting that a single MP seat is worth $960,000 over five years.

“That’s a lot of money,” he added bluntly.

Finally, Mr Goh lamented that Mr Faisal’s departure from Aljunied meant that WP lost one of its most familiar and respected Malay voices in Parliament — a point he called a “great loss”.

Faisal Manap is a well respected MP among the Malay community and it’s a great loss to Singapore.

