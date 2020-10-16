Golden Village Is Offering Tickets At $7 From 19-22 Oct

As Singapore emerged from the ‘Circuit Breaker’, many of us were eager to enjoy the full movie theatre experience when cinemas reopened.

If you have yet to catch the mind-boggling Tenet or find out if the Mulan movie really brings dishonour to us all, your opportunity has arrived.

From 19-22 Oct, Golden Village will be offering movie tickets at just $7 to celebrate the upcoming PSLE marking days.

Golden Village tickets at student price

Although PSLE marking days might not usually be an occasion to celebrate, there’s a huge reason to do exactly that this year.

On the 4 PSLE marking days from Monday (19 Oct) to Thursday (22 Oct), all Golden Village tickets will be going for a discounted price of $7, instead of the usual $9.50.

It doesn’t matter if you’re a student or a full-fledged adult, you’ll still be able to indulge in a movie date at the student price.

The promotion is valid at all Golden Village cinemas except Capitol.

Movie-goers can even purchase online or through the GV app by selecting the “Student Price for Everyone” option.

Do note that the offer is not valid with any other discounts or promotions.

Scoob combo is only $7

Golden Village is also running a promotion on its popcorn combo, in particular the Scoob Combo, which is now $7 instead of the usual $14.50.

The combo includes a drink with a large popcorn, nachos, or hot dog. As its name suggests, it also comes with a complimentary Scooby-Doo collectable tumbler.

Time to ask bae on a movie date

So if you’ve been waiting for a sign to ask your bae on a movie date, this is it.

Golden Village is now showing movies like Mulan, Tenet, The War With Grandpa, and if you’re keen on reliving your childhood, Pinocchio.

You can check out more movies that are showing here.

This offer is limited only for the first 500 tickets purchased daily.

Limited to first 500 tickets daily

If you’re yet to watch any of the highly-rated movies of late, here’s more incentive to do so.

Better hurry if you’re keen on the $7 promotion. Great deals like these don’t last forever.

