Goshawk hunts down squirrel in Pasir Ris Park, kills & feasts on prey in rare wildlife encounter

Goshawk swoops down & kills squirrel at Pasir Ris Park

Recently at Pasir Ris Park, photographers and passers-by witnessed an awe-inspiring squirrel hunt by a crested goshawk.

73-year-old retiree Goh Choon Ngwen told MS News that the encounter occurred at around 10.15am on 23 Jan.

A squirrel was “hopping around” in a tree at the time. It then seemingly moved down into open ground.

Mr Kelvin Leong, who runs the Facebook page Wilderness SG, said the goshawk swooped down and seized the squirrel “in a breathtaking display of precision”.

The squirrel cried out loudly as the bird of prey maintained its powerful grip with its talons, holding its prey there until it died.

Mr Leong said it even gave onlookers a piercing look the whole time.

Mr Goh’s photos showed the goshawk with its talons gripped tightly around the squirrel’s head and neck, pressing it against the edge of a footpath.

Once the squirrel died, the goshawk tore into it with its sharp beak, looking up after each bite for potential threats.

Despite the large size of its catch, the bird of prey managed to eventually take flight with it.

It flew with its meal up into a tree branch where it could feast undisturbed.

Wildlife photographers awed by goshawk hunt

Mr Goh told MS News that he had seen goshawks hunting many times, catching animals like bird chicks and lizards.

However, this encounter was the first time he had seen one hunt and kill a squirrel.

Mr Leong described witnessing the “unmatched hunting prowess” of a crested goshawk as an incredible experience.

“This is likely the first time I’ve filled two memory cards capturing such a rare and thrilling moment,” he wrote on Facebook.

Awestruck wildlife lovers in the group lauded the photos of the hunt.

MS News has also reached out to other photographers who captured the scene firsthand.

Featured image adapted from Goh Choon Ngwen on Facebook and Wilderness SG on Facebook.

