GrabFood Rider Helps Elderly Man Cross At Traffic Junction Near Downtown East

Whizzing from location to location to make deliveries, one can only imagine the exhaustion GrabFood riders feel. But this didn’t stop a particular rider from going the extra mile, to help an elderly man cross a road near Downtown East.

His kindness was captured in a video which Instagram page @sgfollowsall shared on Thursday (11 Mar).

Rider leaves bike at red light to help elderly man

Due to their age and weaker limbs, the elderly typically take more time to walk and get from one point to another.

At traffic junctions in particular, motorists who are considerate of this won’t mind waiting a while longer for them to cross safely.

But rarely do they find the compulsion to help the elderly along. That is, until a GrabFood rider decided to extend some kindness.

Stopping his bike at a red light, the rider walked up to the lone senior struggling to cross the road, and offered his arm for the elderly man to hold.

Source

Together, the pair steadily made their way across.

Passer-by near Downtown East captures GrabFood rider’s kindness

From the angle of the video, it’s likely that someone waiting at the bus stop nearby had recorded the scene.

While walking, the rider can be seen engaging in a conversation with the elderly man, as though keeping his spirits up as they moved along.

Source

The clip cuts off just as they approached the adjacent footpath, where they likely parted ways.

Kudos to the rider for helping

Though acts of kindness aren’t rare in Singapore, seeing them for ourselves is always very heartening.

Kudos to the GrabFood rider, especially, for taking the initiative to help the elderly man even though he didn’t have to.

We’re sure he made the man’s day, and left a lasting, positive impression.

Hopefully his gesture will inspire more of us to do the same, an extend help to others in need.

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at hello@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from @sgfollowsall on Instagram.