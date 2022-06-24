GrabFood Rider Involved In Accident With Lorry Outside Punggol Mall, Passes Away In Hospital

54-Year-Old GrabFood Rider Passes Away After Accident Outside Waterway Point In Punggol

Food delivery riders can be spotted almost everywhere in Singapore now, as the job offers great flexibility.

However, being on the road most of the day also comes with a lot of risks.

This reality unfortunately came to light when a GrabFood rider got into an accident with a lorry outside a mall in Punggol.

Sadly, he later passed away in hospital.

GrabFood rider involved in accident in Punggol

Responding to queries from MS News, the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said they received an alert regarding a road traffic accident at 9.50am on Friday (24 Jun).

The location was 83 Punggol Central — the address of Waterway Point.

Photos that Facebook page SG Road Vigilante shared showed a man wearing the distinctive GrabFood delivery top lying on the road just outside the carpark entrance to Watertown, an apartment complex linked to Waterway Point.

Next to him was a power-assisted bicycle (PAB) with a thermal delivery bag, lying on its side.

GrabFood rider got into an accident with a lorry

According to TODAY who quoted the police, the rider had gotten into an accident with a lorry.

A separate post by SG Road Vigilante, seemingly a video of the aftermath of the collision, showed several other delivery riders gathering around to help the man.

Footage also indicated the presence of paramedics with a stretcher at the scene.

GrabFood rider sent to hospital conscious

Though he appeared in rather poorly condition in the photos, the 54-year-old GrabFood rider was conscious when paramedics sent him to hospital, the police told TODAY.

The SCDF told MS News that he was sent to Changi General Hospital (CGH).

However, he later succumbed to his injuries and passed away.

The 65-year-old male lorry driver is assisting with police with ongoing investigations.

Grab will assist victim’s family

TODAY reports that Grab is aware of the accident. The company is apparently in contact with the victim’s family and will offer them assistance.

Emphasising the importance of their delivery-partners’ safety and well-being, a Grab spokesperson reminded fellow road users to practise safe driving habits.

Condolences to the victim’s family

Food delivery riders spend long hours on the road, travelling everywhere to ensure our orders arrive on time.

But this leaves them susceptible to the many dangers that lie on roads.

Thus, fellow road users should be cautious and vigilant at all times to avoid any accidents.

MS News extends our deepest condolences to the deceased’s loved ones. May he rest in peace.

