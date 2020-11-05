GrabFood Rider Wants To Compensate For Mashed Potato Spilt When He Jammed On His Brakes

Singaporeans always expect top-notch service, but sometimes, unexpected mishaps can sometimes get in the way.

On Thursday (5 Nov), a GrabFood customer took to Facebook to recount how her recent Popeyes order was ‘messed up’ after the assigned deliveryman jammed on his vehicle’s brakes.

Though the rider attempted to compensate for the damaged food, the netizen refused his hard-earned money. Instead, she took the opportunity to share how we should be kinder to each other amid these difficult times.

Here’s her post in full.

Source

GrabFood rider messed up delivery

On Wednesday (4 Nov), the customer apparently ordered a meal from Popeyes via GrabFood.

However, the rider had to jam on his vehicle’s brakes during the delivery, accidentally damaging a tightly sealed cup of mashed potato that his customer had ordered.

Source

Upon arriving at the destination, the deliveryman allegedly apologised to the customer and attempted to compensate her for the spilt food.

Yet, instead of flaring up, the netizen reassured him and told him not to worry. She rejected his offer of compensation and simply accepted the food.

She even joked that the failed delivery was not a life-and-death situation, and that she can still have the remnants of the mashed potato.

Thankful for apology

On hindsight, the netizen felt proud of herself for remaining calm. She also appreciated the GrabFood rider’s honesty in owning up to his mistakes and offering compensation.

The incident in question apparently reminded the netizen of the Malay quote, “Kalau mati, mati sorang dalam tu kubur”, which translates to, “If I die, I’ll die alone in the grave”.

Source

Though she hopes such an incident won’t happen again, she sincerely wished the deliveryman all the best.

She also took the chance to remind readers to smile, because it gives people hope and helps them get past the many obstacles in the world.

Kudos to kind customer and GrabFood rider

Many GrabFood riders go to great lengths to ensure that their deliveries happen without hiccups.

However, unexpected events like an accident on the road, bad weather, or even poor packaging can easily mess that up.

Though many aspects of life might be uncontrollable, we can at least control our reaction to every situation.

We’re in awe of both the forgiving customer and the apologetic delivery rider.

Have you encountered a similar situation? Share your experiences in the comments below!

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at hello@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Facebook and Unsplash. All images for illustration purposes only.