Minister Grace Fu joins TikTok, hops on viral Strava trend in first video

Minister Grace Fu plans to share work and personal life on TikTok, netizens welcome her

Minister for Sustainability and the Environment Grace Fu has made her debut on TikTok, jumping on the platform’s viral Strava trend.

In her first-ever TikTok video, she revealed details about her parliamentary roles, political journey, and personal life.

Minister Fu’s first TikTok video reveals all

On Monday (3 Nov), Ms Fu introduced herself to the TikTok world with a creative twist on the popular Strava trend, where users “pull” in their running statistics from the social workout app Strava.

However, the Minister decided to make the trend her own by using it to share her personal and professional details instead.

In the video, set to the upbeat tune ‘Players’ by Coi Leray, the Minister is seen stretching before dramatically “reeling” in her own information.

This included her various roles in parliament and the Singapore National Olympic Council.

Additionally, she highlighted her political journey as well as her hobbies, such as running, yoga, hiking, and anime.

“I look forward to sharing myself, my work, and my passion with you,” she said, before playfully adding that she was going to cover 6km.

Netizens welcome Minister to platform

Many netizens welcomed the Minister to the social media site with open arms.

One user even requested a follow request from the Minister.

Ministers embrace social media

Ms Fu is not alone in embracing social media.

Prime Minister (PM) Lawrence Wong is active on the platform and, in the past, went viral for his participation in the runway trend with the Prince of Brunei.

Similarly, Minister for Health Ong Ye Kung frequently puts out trendy-adjacent engaging videos.

For example, he once hopped onto the trend of doing martial arts with a bottle of water to encourage users to bin their litter.

