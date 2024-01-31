Glass Digital Weighing Scale From Guardian Shatters After Years Of Use, Retailer Apologises

Glass Weighing Scale From Guardian Suddenly Shatters, Sending Shards Flying

A glass digital weighing scale from Guardian suddenly shattered after several years of use with no issue.

The glass cracked and sent shards flying as far as two metres after a woman tried to move it.

Her husband posted about the incident on the Complaint Singapore Facebook page on Tuesday (30 Jan).

Hoping to raise awareness of similar problems with tempered glass products, he urged others to be careful when using them.

Glass weighing scale shatters when moved

Speaking to MS News, the husband, a 51-year-old senior engineer who wished to be known as Ng, shared that they purchased the tempered glass weighing scale from Guardian in June 2022.

He wrote in his post that his wife was doing her hair while sitting next to the scale when she decided to push it to a different spot.

It was that moment when the glass scale “shattered with a loud ‘POP’ sound” and broke into many pieces.

Some glass shards even flew as far as two metres across the room, he added.

“It was lucky that no one was standing on top of the digital weighing scale to take their weight at that instant. Do watch out if you have a similar tampered glass weighing scale,” he urged in his post.

Guardian Singapore apologises for incident, customer service will follow up

Guardian Singapore subsequently responded to the post on 31 Jan.

Offering their apologies, the health and beauty retailer requested that Ng send them a direct message with his name so that their customer service team could reach out to address the matter.

When asked whether he is expecting anything from Guardian to rectify the situation, Ng said that he is not as it has been two years since he got the scale.

“The purpose of my post was to raise awareness of such products and to advise retailers to be prudent in the quality control of the products they sell,” the Sengkang resident told MS News.

He added: “Of course, if Guardian would like to do something, I am happy to accept their assistance.”

Other users think there might have been a weak spot in the tempered glass

Facebook users who came across the post mostly agreed that there is a certain risk when using tempered glass products.

One stated that the wife must have accidentally hit one of the edges, which is a weak point for tempered glass products.

Another user concurred, adding that while tempered glass is generally strong, it can be very weak at specific points.

Someone also pointed out that, when moving a similar tempered glass scale, one should lift it and put it down on its rubber base instead of pushing it.

That is because pushing or dragging it while the rubber base is gripping the floor creates “tremendous” and uneven force on its sides.

As such, this user said they were not surprised the glass shattered.

MS News has reached out to Guardian Singapore for further comment.

