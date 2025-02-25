‘Got aura & can get chicken rice auntie to give them more chicken’: Redditors share what makes a guy charismatic in S’pore

Redditors share what makes a guy charismatic in Singapore

Charisma—some guys have it, some guys don’t, and some are still figuring out whether talking about National Service (NS) and mobile games counts as personality.

A recent post on r/askSingapore by Reddit user @IntroductionDue2173 set out to crack the code, asking: What makes a guy charismatic in Singapore?

“Is it confidence, humour, social skills, or something else?” the OP further asked, inviting others to chip in.

Posted on 21 Feb, the thread quickly took off, drawing hundreds of responses from netizens debating what really makes someone stand out in a crowd—or at least, keep a conversation going for more than five minutes.

Netizens say charisma comes down to talking the talk

One of the top-voted comments highlighted conversational ability as a major factor, with a user writing: “Confidence, sense of humour, open mindedness, can carry a conversation outside of NS and mobile games.”

Another Redditor agreed, sharing a humorous personal anecdote about how his sister once dated a guy who struggled to make conversation with her Malaysian father—who had never served in National Service (NS).

In an awkward attempt to connect, the guy opened the conversation with:

“Uncle, last time you what unit one?”

However, some users defended younger guys who mostly talk about NS and gaming, with one commenter asking: “What else is an 18-year-old supposed to talk about? Politics, world views, or Build-To-Order (BTO) flats?”

“Aura” & wealth also play a role

For some, charisma isn’t just about what you say, but rather an indefinable aura that naturally draws people in.

One user summed it up perfectly:

Looks have no value if a guy can’t carry a conversation.

Another playfully suggested that true charisma is when even chicken rice aunties find you charming!

Of course, money also made the list, with one Redditor joking that wealth instantly boosts charisma—especially when it comes with a Rolex and expensive gifts.

