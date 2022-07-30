S’pore TikToker Shares Hack To Book Cheaper Flight Tickets, She Saves S$40 On Bali Trip

TikToker Shares Travel Hack To Book Cheaper Flight Tickets

With travel restrictions generally lifted for most countries, Singaporeans are finally taking their chance to have their long-awaited vacations.

However, with inflation, a genuine concern these days, scoring flight tickets for cheap would definitely sweeten the deal.

Recently, a TikTok user shared a convenient hack to get cheaper tickets, which involves a slight trickery.

To put it simply, she showed that by booking tickets from the country you intend to visit, you could get up to S$40 off a one-way ticket.

On Skyscanner, a popular online travel agency, she used Bali as an example, and with her step-by-step guide, everything seemed to check out.

Book cheaper flight tickets by purchasing from destination country instead

On 11 Jul, TikTok user @winnia.jie shared a step-by-step tutorial on how she “cheated the system” to get cheaper flight tickets.

In her example, she set Bali, Indonesia, as a travel destination. The main trick, according to her, is to not book tickets from your home country website, which in this case ends with a “.sg”.

If one were to do so, the OP showed that the price for a one-way ticket from Singapore to Bali would be S$219.

Changing the website addressed to “.id” instead for Skyscanner Indonesia, the OP selected the same travel dates and times, only to see the same ticket at a much cheaper price of IDR1,923,201 (S$179).

Comparing both prices for the same flight, the OP would indeed have saved S$40 on a ticket with the hack.

Results may vary according to netizens

The jury’s still out on whether this hack actually works or if it’s just a lucky happenstance.

A former airline worker shared that the trick was indeed legit.

Another netizen tried to apply the hack but shared that her results ended up being more expensive.

Some others noted that the success may depend on your destination country’s exchange rates with Singapore.

While many marvelled over the hack, several expressed concerns about buying tickets via a third party website. A common concern was that airline staff will not be able to assist if there are any issues with their flights.

Whatever the case may be, you should be expecting to give something up in exchange for a discount, and in this case, it might be some peace of mind.

A travel hack worth trying

Even if it was just pure coincidence, employing this little hack could be worth your time the next time you purchase flight tickets.

After all, we’d all like to feel as though we scored a sweet deal.

Would you give this hack a go? Let us know in the comments.

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from @winnia.jie on TikTok.