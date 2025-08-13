Haidilao to close Clarke Quay outlet on 31 Aug after 13 years

Haidilao to close its first Singapore outlet at Clarke Quay on 31 Aug

Haidilao’s first Singapore outlet at Clarke Quay will cease operations on 31 Aug.

Members of the popular hotpot chain received an SMS on Wednesday (13 Aug) informing them of the imminent closure.

Haidilao Singapore said that the closure coincides with the end of its lease and marks a “new beginning” for the chain.

Members also received a S$20 e-voucher that is valid at all Haidilaoo outlets islandwide till 30 Sept.

In response MS News‘s queries, Haidilao Singapore confirmed that its Clarke Quay outlets will be shuttering after 13 years.

To thank members for their support, Haidilao Singapore will be issuing dining vouchers worth S$800,000.

Customers who dine at the Clarke Quay outlet during selected hours from 18-29 Aug can also stand a chance to win dining vouchers for Haidilao’s sister brands — Hi Hotpot and Hi Noodle — through a lucky draw

Clarke Quay outlet was Haidilao’s first overseas restaurant

Haidilao, founded in Sichuan province, opened its first Singapore outlet at Clarke Quay in 2012.

The hotpot chain currently has 16 outlets islandwide.

The Clarke Quay restaurant was also the chain’s first overseas outlet, before it branched out to the United States and Australia, among other countries.

