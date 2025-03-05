‘Prawning at Wisma Haidilao’: TikToker catches prawn in restaurant & cooks them for dinner

TikToker catches 5 shrimps while prawning at Haidilao Wisma Atria

Many would associate Haidilao with steamboat as well as their impeccable service. However, a recent TikTok video showed a unique activity offered by the restaurant’s outlet at Wisma Atria.

Yukari, who goes by @y_021912 on TikTok, recently shared a video showing her prawning experience at the restaurant on Monday (3 March).

The couple caught five prawns in total and ended up cooking them for dinner.

Complimentary 15-minute prawning session Haidilao Wisma Atria

The 26-year-old Japanese language teacher and her boyfriend were dining at the restaurant when they were greeted with a prawning set-up in the waiting area.

Speaking to MS News, Yukari said they “didn’t know anything about it beforehand,” and were informed that it was a “newly introduced service”.

Towards the end of their dinner, a staff member asked if they wanted to spend 15 minutes catching some prawns.

The 20-second video clip showed Yukari’s boyfriend seated on a foldable chair trying to catch prawns in an inflatable ‘pool’.

The pair were given baits and guided throughout the entire process, from catching to cooking the Crustaceans.

Staff members were ‘super attentive and caring’

Recalling the experience, Yukari said the staff members were “super attentive and caring” even though the activity did not require much assistance.

Yukari added that the staff members even ‘gave’ her a prawn she dropped.

Additionally, staff members promptly cleaned up the mess caused by the prawns that were splashing about.

Yukari explained that it was her maiden attempt at prawning and was eager to give it a try when she saw the prawning set-up.

She and her boyfriend caught five prawns within the allocated 15 minutes — four of them were caught by her boyfriend.

Given option to grill or cook it in the soup

After catching the prawns, the staff asked the couple if they preferred to cook the prawns in the soup or with their “special grill”.

Yukari mentioned that they wanted to “keep things simple,” and opted for the soup selection. She noted that the prawns were still moving before they were placed in the soup and described them as the “freshest and most tender prawn she has (I’ve) ever eaten”.

Clearly impressed by the experience, Yukari thanked Haidilao for “going above and beyond expectations”.

