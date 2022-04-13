F1 Driver Hamilton Sits On Plastic Stool During KL Visit, Chair Sold Online For S$932

Stool Lewis Hamilton Sat On During Visit To KL Petrol Station Sold On Shopee Malaysia

It’s not every day you see world-class Formula 1 (F1) drivers at your local petrol kiosks.

So when some residents in Kuala Lumpur (KL) spotted Mercedes teammates Lewis Hamilton and George Russell at a Petronas station on Monday (11 Apr), they were understandably excited.

Shortly after the sighting, the chair that Hamilton sat on was listed on Shopee Malaysia.

The cheap plastic stool was subsequently sold for S$931.99 (RM2888.88) by a preferred seller based in KL.

Stool Hamilton sat on in KL listed for S$931.99

After Hamilton visited a Petronas petrol station in Penchala Link, KL, an unassuming black stool was thrust into the spotlight.

The stool that the famous F1 driver supposedly sat on later appeared on Shopee Malaysia for a hefty price of S$931.99 (RM2888.88).

It was listed as ‘Kerusi Bekas Tempat Duduk Pelumba Dunia F1 Lewis Hamilton (Rare Item)’, which translates to ‘Chair That F1 Racer Lewis Hamilton Sat On (Rare Item)’.

While it might be impossible to verify the stool, the listing appeared to have gotten Shopee’s ‘100% Authentic Guarantee’ badge — the customer who purchased the item will get double their money back if the item is found to be inauthentic.

The seller, Lima Bintang Auto Parts, is also a Shopee preferred seller, recognised for its excellent sales and customer service.

Despite these facts, there is something sus about the plastic stool listing. Although there is only 1 unique stool that Hamilton sat on, the listing indicated that there are 9,999 pieces available for sale.

Apparently sold out shortly after

However, it is not completely out of the realm of possibilities that the stool is in fact authentic.

The seller’s address is supposedly just off Jalan Selingsing 7, which is only about a 12-minute drive away from the Ampang petrol station.

In the listing’s product description, the seller wrote that this was a special product for F1 fans.

The stool was also described as “rare and limited”. According to Soyacincau, the seller said that it even has Hamilton’s butt prints on it.

To “maintain freshness”, the seller claims to have wrapped the stool immediately after Hamilton sat on it.

The seller also added that the steep price tag was negotiable and urged interested buyers to chat with them.

However, the listing was reportedly sold shortly after it went live — it’s unclear who had made the purchase.

Drivers were attending Petronas programme

Drivers Hamilton and George Russell were spotted in KL on 11 Apr to attend the Petronas Welcome Home Programme.

It had been two years since Hamilton’s last visit to KL. This time, he got to show his new teammate Russell around Malaysia for the first time.

Though it was a relatively short visit, the pair managed to visit the Petronas Twin Towers as well as the Petronas Philharmonic Hall.

Hope product is authentic

It’s hard to verify if the stool truly is the one Hamilton sat on. After all, it looks like any other humble plastic stool we see used in shops or eateries.

Nonetheless, we certainly hope it is for the buyer who had spent $932 on it.

Featured image adapted from Hamza Motors Sdn Bhd – Jalan Ampang on Facebook and soyacincau.