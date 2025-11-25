S’pore football fans split after retired goalkeeper Hassan Sunny says he is open to national team recall

Local football fans have mixed feelings about retired goalkeeper Hassan Sunny being open to Lions’ recall

Veteran goalkeeper Hassan Sunny has become the centre of a lively discussion across the local football scene after revealing that he is open to returning to the national team.

The conversation comes on the heels of the Lions’ historic qualification for the 2027 Asian Cup, a milestone that has reignited national pride.

Hassan Sunny says he’s available if the Lions need him

The 41-year-old, who retired from international football in Aug 2024, told The Straits Times that he would consider answering a recall if required.

He even joked to interim coach Gavin Lee that he could still contribute, even as the fourth-choice goalkeeper.

Hassan explained that his decision to retire was meant to open the door for younger goalkeepers, but maintained that he remains available “to help the national team in any way”.

His comments came shortly after the Lions sealed their long-awaited Asian Cup spot, a breakthrough that has energised fans across the island.

Some netizens feel Hassan Sunny should stay retired

Hassan’s remarks has triggered mixed reactions from Singapore football fans online, with opinions ranging from supportive to sharply critical.

Some netizens questioned his timing, asking whether he would have offered himself if Singapore hadn’t qualified for the Asian Cup.

Others argued that he should stay retired to give younger goalkeepers more exposure on the regional stage.

But several commenters felt that a player of Hassan’s experience and reliability would be invaluable, even as a backup.

One Facebook user highlighted that Hassan merely said he was open to a recall, not campaigning for one.

