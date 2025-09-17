6 S’pore hawker centres closed for up to 3 months from Sept, will undergo Repairs & Redecoration works

4 hawker centres closed from 22 Sept, 1 more closed from 29 Sept & 1 more closed from 1 Oct

Six well-loved hawker centres and markets in Singapore will be closing for up to three months from September.

The temporary closures will be for Repairs and Redecoration (R&R) works, according to a list from the National Environment Agency (NEA).

Hawker centres closed for between 2-3 months

The six hawker centres to be closed are:

Toa Payoh Lorong 8 Market & Hawker Centre (22 Sept to 24 Nov)

Ang Mo Kio 628 Market (22 Sept to 15 Dec)

Boon Lay Place Market and Food Village (22 Sept to 21 Dec)

Haig Road Market and Cooked Food Centre (22 Sept to 22 Dec)

Berseh Food Centre (29 Sept to 28 Dec)

Circuit Road Hawker Centre (1 Oct to 31 Dec)

All of them will be shut from next Monday (22 Sept) except for Berseh Food Centre, which will close on 29 Sept, and Circuit Road Hawker Centre, which will close on 1 Oct.

Toa Payoh Lorong 8 Market & Hawker Centre will be closed for about two months, Ang Mo Kio 628 Market shuttered for three weeks longer than that, and the rest will not be operating for about three months.

Town council ‘sprucing up’ Haig Road premises: MP

Ms Diana Pang, Member of Parliament (MP) for the Geylang Serai division of Marine Parade-Braddell Heights GRC, has confirmed the closure of the Haig Road premises.

In an Instagram post on 10 Sept, she said the town council was “sprucing things up” for hawkers and the community, who will be welcomed back to a “fresh, new” market and food centre soon.

In the meantime, she advised residents to head to the hawker centres at Eunos Crescent and Geylang Serai.

R&R works ensure hawker centres are kept clean

NEA said it conducts regular spring cleaning and R&R work in the hawker centres owned by the Ministry of Sustainability and the Environment (MSE), to ensure they are kept clean and maintained.

Markets are typically refreshed every six to eight years to keep them in good condition and ensure a pleasant dining environment, NEA has previously said.

For hawker centres owned by the HDB, the respective town councils conduct the cleaning and R&R works.

