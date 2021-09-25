Parking Grace Period At HDB & URA Car Parks Extended

As more Singaporeans are now spending most of their days at home, the demand for delivery services is expected to increase.

In light of this, the parking grace period at various car parks across Singapore will be extended.

The extension will effectively be from 10 to 20 minutes beginning 27 Sep onwards.

Parking grace period will be 20 mins long

On Friday (24 Sep), National Development Minister Desmond Lee took to Facebook to announce the upcoming changes.

Mr Lee said that with the change in our lifestyles, delivery culture is now a huge part of our lives.

Therefore, to accommodate the delivery drivers and riders, HDB and URA car parks will have longer grace periods from 27 Sep.

The extension comes after the Ministry of Health (MOH) announced new Covid-19 safety measures on Friday (24 Sep).

The restrictions which will reduce social interactions and keep the majority of Singapore residents at home for work-from-home (WFH) will likely last till 24 Oct.

While Mr Lee did not mention when the longer grace period will end, we can guess that it’ll be for the same duration until MOH introduces new measures.

A welcome initiative for delivery drivers & riders

As disappointing as it was to hear that tighter restrictions will be in place from 27 Sep, we know they’re necessary to curb the rising number of cases daily.

At least for the parking adjustments, there are more perks to celebrate, especially for delivery riders and drivers.

They will surely appreciate this move now that there will be more delivery jobs.

Hopefully, we’ll see more of such changes soon to help everyone adapt to the new measures.

