‘Didn’t know HDB lift have dryer service’: Resident amused by random T-shirt hanging inside lift

Taking the lift home is usually uneventful — unless it comes with free laundry services.

One HDB resident was left amused after spotting a shirt hanging inside a lift, turning a mundane ride into a puzzling sight.

Random T-shirt spotted hanging inside HDB lift

The unusual sight was shared on TikTok by user @zeusbaby on 25 Jan, with the tongue-in-cheek caption: “Didn’t Know HDB Lift have dryer service lmao.”

In the short clip, a grey T-shirt can be seen hanging from the hand railing of an HDB lift cabin.

It was placed on a blue hanger and clipped with white and pink pegs, giving the impression that someone had deliberately chosen the lift as a makeshift drying area.

“All I want to know is, who the hell left this here?” the original poster (OP) asked. “Okay, like, who, whose shirt does this belong to, and why is it drying inside the freaking HDB lift.”

Joking further, the OP added, “I didn’t know our HDB lifts now have dryer options. Okay, if I know, at least tell me lah. I also go and hang my shirt there, bro.”

Netizens amused, others offer logical explanations

While the OP did not disclose which HDB estate the incident took place in, the video quickly drew amused reactions from netizens.

Some viewers laughed along with the joke, with one commenter appreciating the OP’s humour.

Others offered more practical explanations, suggesting that the shirt might have been blown off a laundry pole from an upper floor and hung there by a considerate neighbour.

One netizen jokingly suggested leaving a cigarette butt in the lift to find its owner.

Another guessed that a “kind cleaner” may have been responsible for hanging the shirt to keep it from getting dirty.

OP says it wasn’t a complaint, but shirt went unclaimed

In a follow-up comment, the OP clarified that the video was not meant as a complaint and that they were not against acts of kindness. In fact, they agree with doing so.

They added, however, that the mystery shirt was never claimed by its owner and eventually ended up on the floor outside the lift.

MS News has reached out to the OP for more information.

Featured image adapted from @_zeusbaby_ on TikTok.