HDB terrace house in Whampoa sold for S$1.568M, becomes S’pore’s most expensive 3-roomer

Two-storey terrace in Whampoa is also Singapore’s most expensive HDB terrace house

While HDB flat prices usually go up based on how high in the sky they’re located, a landed HDB unit has become Singapore’s most expensive three-room flat.

An HDB terrace house in Whampoa has been sold for a price that’s not down-to-earth at all — an eye-watering S$1.568 million.

Whampoa HDB terrace has 47 years left on lease

The record-breaker is 53 Jalan Ma’mor, a two-storey terrace, according to HDB resale flat records.

The former residents obtained their Temporary Occupation Permit (TOP) in 1972, meaning it has only 47 years left on its 99-year lease.

On the positive side, its floor area is a roomy 366.70 square metres (sq m), or about 3,950 square feet (sq ft) — about five times the size of an ordinary three-roomer.

That works out to a price per square foot (psf) of about S$397 psf.

Whampoa HDB terrace broke a number of records

The sale broke a number of property records in Singapore, according to 99.co.

Besides being the most expensive HDB terrace and most expensive three-room HDB flat in Singapore, it’s also the most expensive HDB property in the Kallang area.

Additionally, it’s the oldest HDB flat to fetch such a price.

In comparison, a five-room flat in CityVue@Henderson was sold for S$1.588 million in June — just S$20,000 more.

That flat, which was on the 46th to 48th floor and had 94 years left on its lease, held the joint record for most expensive HDB resale unit in Singapore at the time.

As it stands, 53 Jalan Ma’mor is now the fifth-most expensive HDB resale flat ever sold in Singapore.

For a point of reference, a Design, Build and Sell Scheme (DBSS) flat in Bishan was sold for the same price of S$1.568 million in July, becoming the estate’s priciest HDB resale flat.

Other terraces on that street also broke records in 2024

Just days before, however, a terrace on the same street held the distinction of most expensive HDB terrace.

That was 59 Jalan Ma’mor, which reportedly sold for S$1.33 million.

It in turn had beaten its neighbour, 58 Jalan Ma’mor, which changed hands in February for S$1.28 million.

Terrace is corner unit with spacious courtyard

A resident of the area named only as Mr Fang (transliterated from Mandarin) told Shin Min Daily News that 53 Jalan Ma’mor stood out for being a corner unit.

Thus, it was the largest of the eight units on the road, with an exceptionally spacious courtyard of nearly 280 sqm.

The floor area of each unit is about the same at 88 sqm, the 54-year-old said.

The seller was the first resident of the terrace, who moved to an ordinary HDB flat nearby after the sale, he added.

Also read: 68 HDB flats resold for at least S$1M in April, most were in Kallang-Whampoa area

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Google Maps.