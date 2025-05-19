S’pore Turf Club turns into wellness festival with sunset yoga, movie screenings & live music

Have a blast with wellness & sports activities at the 3-day Healthy Living Festival at Singapore Turf Club

If you’re in Singapore this June holiday and wondering what to do that won’t break the bank, the North West Community Development Council (CDC) has just the thing for you.

The annual Healthy Living Festival @ North West is back again, and this year, it’s shaping up to be bigger, better, and buzzier than ever.

Happening from 30 May to 1 June at the Singapore Turf Club, this three-day extravaganza features over 30 free sports and wellness activities for all ages and fitness levels.

But it’s not just about breaking a sweat — expect good vibes all around with pop-up fairs, yummy F&B booths, live performances, and movie screenings to keep the whole fam entertained.

And yes, admission is absolutely free. So round up your kakis, bring the kids, and spend the weekend getting healthy and having fun.

Unwind with Sunset Yoga or groove your way through sports try-outs

Ever tried yoga as the sun dips below the horizon? On 31 May from 6.15pm to 7.15pm, unwind with a serene Sunset Yoga session on the outdoor turf track grass patch, led by fitness influencer and coach Jimin Choi, along with her daughter Skye.

Perfect for beginners and little ones aged three and up, this gentle session focuses on calming breaths, easy poses, and soaking up those golden hour vibes. Don’t forget to bring your own mat and towel for maximum comfort.

If you’re more into heart-thumping action than zen stretching, try out free sessions led by these North West Healthy Living Clubs:

Brisk Walking Club

Dance-Fit Club

FitnessX (K-pop fitness and Zumba)

Qigong Club

If running’s more your style, drop by the Running Workshop on 31 May from 5pm to 5.45pm to learn pro tips on improving your form and confidence. Then, lace up and put it all to the test during the 5km Community Run happening right after, from 6pm to 6.45pm.

Wind down with movie screenings & live performances

Sure, the Healthy Living Festival is packed with heart-pumping action — but it’s not all about getting your steps in.

If you’re after something a little more chill, there are plenty of ways to kick back and soak up the good vibes.

Start with free movie screenings that give your usual family movie time an upgrade. At 2pm on both 31 May and 1 June, grab a comfy spot and enjoy crowd-pleasing blockbusters on the big screen:

31 May: ‘Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3’

1 June: ‘Kung Fu Panda 4’

Stick around after for live entertainment featuring some of Singapore’s talented local acts.

The festivities begin on 30 May with performances by Jeff Ng and Shirlyn + The UnXpected, setting the tone for a fun-filled weekend. Then, catch Ng again with Alex N Pandora on 31 May, followed by Ben Hum on 1 June.

And to top it all off, Mediacorp DJs Dennis Chew and Chen Biyu will be making a special stage appearance at 9am on 1 June, so don’t miss this chance to catch them live.

Get moving for a good cause with the SG60 Healthier Together Movement

Before the main event, be part of the SG60 Healthier Together Movement, a month-long challenge that gets everyone moving for a meaningful cause.

From now till 1 June, join the celebration of Singapore’s birthday by contributing to a collective goal of 60,000km through walking, running, swimming, or cycling. Whether you’re doing laps around your neighbourhood or embarking on a scenic hike, every kilometre counts.

To encourage and inspire the community to reach the target, Lih Ming Construction has pledged S$60,000 to Club 100 @ North West. So beyond promoting health and wellness, every kilometre clocked contributes to a meaningful social cause.

Getting involved is easy:

Register solo or with a group here . Track and submit your distance using the same form. Post a photo of yourself in action on North West CDC ’s Facebook or Instagram for a chance to win attractive prizes.

Get active & join the fun at Healthy Living Festival

That’s not all you can look forward to at the Healthy Living Festival @ North West.

Little ones can burn off some energy in the Ah Boy & Ah Girl Dash, a mini race designed just for kids aged five to 10 years old.

They can also team up with mum or dad for the Family Telematch, featuring lighthearted challenges like gunny sack races and ping pong games.

The top 10 pairs will walk away with vouchers for their valiant efforts, so bring your A-game (and your best balancing skills).

Feeling competitive? Join the leaderboard challenges, where you can take on activities like a mini obstacle course, vertical jump, and hand grip test to win up to S$50 shopping vouchers.

Here are the deets so you can plan your trip:



Healthy Living Festival @ North West

Location: Singapore Turf Club, 1 Turf Club Ave, Singapore 738078

Dates & timings: 30 May (5pm – 10pm), 31 May (2pm – 10pm), 1 June (9am – 7pm)

Nearest MRT station: Kranji

For more information, visit the official website and follow North West CDC on Facebook and Instagram to stay up to date with all the latest happenings.

This article was brought to you in collaboration with North West CDC.

Featured image courtesy of Jimin Choi and adapted from Marvel Studios via Vanity Fair, and courtesy of North West CDC.