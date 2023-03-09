Man’s Parents’ Huge Height Difference Gets Them 40% Discount At Bugis+ BBQ Restaurant

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mustsharenews

Man’s Parents’ Huge Height Difference Gets Them A Discount

A large difference in height between a couple often becomes the subject of scrutiny. However, for one man in Singapore, his parents’ huge height difference ended up being a reward for the family.

Thanks to it, they were able to enjoy an equally huge discount at Meow Barbecue at Bugis+, which is offering promos depending on diners’ height differences.

TikTok user @ryantanss988 or Ryan decided to pay a visit, bringing along his parents whose heights clearly differ significantly.

The huge difference eventually earned the family a 40% discount on their meal.

Family earns 40% discount thanks to parents’ huge height difference

The way the promo works, according to Meow Barbecue’s Facebook reel, is that staff will measure customers’ height difference to determine the discount they can enjoy.

Stepping up to the plate, the TikTok video shows Ryan’s parents standing back to back for the measurement.

His father is so tall that he towers over his mother, practically blocking her from the camera.

An employee then carries over a measuring chart with a cat head on top, tiptoeing in an attempt to measure the couple’s height difference. Due to Ryan’s father’s towering height, the staff member appears to struggle for a while.

Once the employee manages to reach the top of Ryan’s father’s head, however, his ruler indicates that the couple’s height difference is at least 50cm.

According to Meow Barbecue’s promo, this entitles them to a 40% discount on their entire meal. How much the family ended up paying is unclear.

MS News has reached out to the OP for more information. We will update the article when he gets back to us.

Netizens shocked by parents’ height difference

The OP’s parents’ height difference evidently shocked viewers, some of whom left amusing comments. One TikTok user commented that the height difference is so large, the staff need not even use a ruler to know that they should receive the 40% discount.

One netizen also highlighted how much the staff was struggling to even measure the height difference properly.

Another viewer mentioned that he did not even notice the OP’s mother until he watched the video for a second time.

Promotion lasts till 19 Mar

According to Meow Barbecue, their promotion will last from 2 to 19 Mar 2023. Simply gather the tallest and shortest person in your group, and receive a discount based on how large their height difference is.

Below are the different discounts diners can enjoy depending on their height difference:

Less than 10cm: 10% discount

10cm – 29cm: 20% discount

30cm – 49 cm: 30% discount

50cm and over: 40% discount

However, only diners aged 21 and above are eligible to participate in the promotion. Parents with children in tow, take note.

Once you’ve gathered your crew, plan your journey to the restaurant to tuck into a hearty meal:



Meow Barbecue

Address: 201 Victoria St, #01-17 Bugis+, Singapore 188067

Opening hours: Sun – Thurs 11.30am – 10pm, Fri & Sat 11.30am – 12am

Nearest MRT: Bugis Station

Hope the family had a good meal

While couples with huge height differences may be quite a sight to behold, we’re glad that this has proven useful to the family.

We hope that they had a good meal and were able to enjoy the discount as the restaurant promised.

If you’d like to stand a chance at the promo too, make sure to visit the restaurant for a meal soon, before the deal ends.

