‘Stupid, crazy, pigs’: Helper in M’sia allegedly insults employers on livestream, gets sacked

Helper fired after allegedly insulting employers on livestream

A man in Malaysia aired out his grievances online after his helper allegedly insulted him and his wife on livestream. The post, published on 6 Jan, has since gone viral and garnered more than 8,800 likes and 1,300 comments.

In the caption, the man claims this is not the first time the helper has livestreamed while working.

However, enough was enough when she began insulting his wife to her friends and viewers online.

Man claims he provided good working conditions for helper

In a video of him lecturing his helper, the man revealed that they were paying her a monthly salary of RM2,000 (S$631).

“You should feel grateful that we are paying you this amount,” he said.

“When I started working, even as a Malaysian in Malaysia with a certificate, I only earned RM1,800 (S$568).”

Additionally, the man claims they were not strict with her, even allowing her a day off once a week. Her food, daily necessities, and shelter were also all provided for, and not once have they asked for compensation.

“What is not enough? What more do you want?” he continued.

“It’s not good to say this about us, that we’re crazy, stupid, or like pigs. It’s not like we tell you to work from morning to midnight.”

In the video, the helper can be heard intermittently agreeing and apologising.

At one point, she said that she was scared of voicing her own grievances against the wife.

“What are you scared of? Isn’t it worse now?” asks the man in response.

Admits she was good at her job despite it all

The man said that he has since let go of the helper, sharing a photo of her as she carried her belongings away from the residence.

However, in a follow-up post, the man made a comment saying that despite her transgressions, the helper did good work during her employment.

“Money that was placed around the house was never lost,” he added.

Now without an extra pair of hands, the man asked netizens if they knew of any helpers they would be willing to recommend.

Featured image adapted from @syfq_hr on Threads.