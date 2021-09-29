Helpers & Employers Who Support Each Other During Covid-19 Will Be Awarded

The Covid-19 pandemic has affected everyone in the world to different extents.

While most of us trudge through tough times with our families here, domestic helpers arguably have it more challenging as they’re away from their loved ones.

To recognise helpers and employers who have been caring for each other during the pandemic, the Foreign Domestic Worker Association for Social Support and Training (FAST) will be giving awards to exemplary households.

They will be accepting nominations till 30 Sep.

Caring domestic helpers and employers can win an award

According to The Straits Times (ST), FAST hopes to acknowledge helpers or employees who have gone out of their way to help each other during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Named the Exemplary Migrant Domestic Worker and Employer Award 2021, domestic helpers and employers who “forge close and supportive relationships with each other” stand a chance at winning the award.

Source

While the nomination period was initially scheduled to end on 21 Sep, they extended the deadline until 30 Sep after receiving numerous requests.

FAST will collate and look through the nominations before announcing the winner. This will happen on 21 Nov, which happens to be FAST’s Migrant Domestic Worker and Employer Appreciation Day.

You can submit your nominations via Google Forms here.

Hope to promote healthy relationship between helpers & employers

FAST hopes to show appreciation for domestic workers through the event.

The Covid-19 pandemic has been a trying time for domestic workers, who’ve had to deal with limited social interaction with their friends on top of other challenges.

FAST’s president, Mr Lim Fang Sung, hopes the event will promote a healthy, supportive, and respectful relationship between domestic helpers and their employers.

Show appreciation for domestic helpers

Kudos to FAST for organising such an event to show appreciation for domestic helpers in Singapore.

It’s certainly not easy to leave everything behind and work in a foreign land, especially during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Hopefully, the event will prompt more people to form closer bonds with their domestic helpers.

For those who wish to nominate someone, remember to do so before the deadline on 30 Sep.

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from HAGAR.