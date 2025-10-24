Heng Swee Keat pays heartfelt tribute to wife who cared for him ‘day & night’ after 2016 stroke

Heng Swee Keat pays tribute to wife for standing by him through stroke recovery

Former Deputy Prime Minister (DPM) Heng Swee Keat, 64, made a surprise and deeply personal tribute to his wife, Chang Hwee Nee, during Stroke Support Station’s (S3) 10th Anniversary Gala Dinner on Thursday (23 Oct).

Speaking towards the end of the evening, Mr Heng thanked Madam Chang — who is also S3’s chairman — for her unwavering care and strength throughout his recovery journey after suffering a stroke in 2016.

Themed ‘A Canopy of Care’, the event was held at The Ritz-Carlton and brought together more than 500 guests, including Senior Advisor in the Prime Minister’s Office and Temasek Holdings Chairman Teo Chee Hean, who was formally installed as S3’s new patron.

Heng Swee Keat recalls wife’s tireless support during stroke recovery

Recounting the day he collapsed during a Cabinet meeting in May 2016, Mr Heng shared how his wife stayed by his side through the six days he was in a coma at Tan Tock Seng Hospital, approving every medical procedure needed to save his life.

He described her anxious questions to doctors about his chances of survival and what his condition might be if he pulled through.

The doctors explained that the possible outcomes varied widely — he might even lose the ability to speak or write.

“But Hwee Nee stood by me day and night during that very, very harrowing experience,” Mr Heng said.

When he eventually regained consciousness, the first person he saw was his relieved wife by his bedside.

Though awake, Mr Heng could not talk or perform basic tasks due to the stroke. Madam Chang became his constant companion and primary caregiver, guiding him patiently through each stage of recovery.

“For the next few weeks, she was with me, encouraging me every day to learn how to use my arms again,” he said. “How to use my lips, how to walk, how to stand, how to eat, how to speak, and even how to write.”

“I think she has a very deep understanding of the trauma and the anxiety that caregivers of stroke patients undergo,” he added, praising Madam Chang as his pillar of strength and support.

Smiling, Mr Heng recalled how he once “scribbled a very nice message” to her — one he still keeps as their little secret.

As he spoke on stage, he showed a photo from his 8 March 2020 Facebook post for International Women’s Day, showing the couple forming a heart with their hands.

Later in the evening, the two recreated the same pose at the gala dinner, drawing warm applause from the audience.

‘This work is deeply personal to me’: Madam Chang reflects on their journey

Before Mr Heng’s surprise appearance, Madam Chang had shared a heartfelt reflection on how S3’s mission is deeply intertwined with her family’s own story.

“This work is deeply personal to me,” she said in her speech. “Nine years ago, Swee Keat had a stroke. It happened the day after he received a clean bill of health — a stark reminder that stroke gives no warning. His recovery opened my eyes to the power of therapy, compassion, and support.”

Every time she walks into S3, she added, she sees “fragments of [their] own story — the uncertainty, the quiet strength, and the hope”.

“For every life saved, there’s another waiting to be restored. And that restoration is built through partnerships,” she said, thanking everyone who has “contributed significantly to growing this canopy of care”.

A night of love & gratitude for all caregivers

Mr Heng went on to praise S3 for their “excellent job” in providing support for both stroke survivors and their caregivers.

“Tonight, I want to thank all the caregivers who have stood by their loved ones — and in particular, I want to thank my dear wife, Hwee Nee, for standing by me,” he said, prompting thunderous applause from the ballroom.

“Every step that I’m able to walk is because of your strength, your resilience, your hope, your courage in facing a difficult situation, and your rallying the support of everyone,” he told his wife.

Stepping off the stage, he presented a bouquet of roses to his wife amid cheers and applause.

Other stroke survivors soon followed, presenting flowers to their caregivers in heartfelt appreciation of their love and support.

Stroke survivor-artistes perform songs on stage

The commemoration of caregivers formed just one part of the packed S3 dinner gala.

Madam Chang and SM Teo also outlined the organisation’s upcoming initiatives to enhance stroke prevention and rehabilitation in Singapore.

These include the S3 Adaptive Gym, Singapore’s first stroke-focused facility for post-hospital rehabilitation, as well as the S3 Active Ageing Centre in Jurong West, which will promote stroke prevention among seniors.

Beloved comedian and ‘The Noose’ star Suhaimi Yusof also took to the stage with a “smart guitar”, a stringless instrument designed to help stroke survivors play music more easily.

Mr Suhaimi, who suffered a stroke in April 2024, was introduced to the guitar by Love 972FM presenter Karyn Wong.

The two performed ‘You’ve Got a Friend in Me’ alongside rock guitarist Rosli Mohalim, DJ Bernard Lim, and folk duo NurAdee.

“To qualify as part of this band, you must kena stroke first,” Mr Suhaimi joked, noting that most of the group were also stroke survivors.

To close the gala, Mr Heng, Madam Chang, and SM Teo joined the performers on stage for a rendition of ‘Stand by Me’, ending the evening on a note of solidarity and appreciation.

Featured image by MS News. Photography by Hannah Teoh.